Latam Airlines expects to operate 66% of capacity in February; in Brazil, domestic reaches 97%





Despite the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, LATAM maintains an operational trend in February similar to that of January. Compared to February 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic), the company expects to recover up to 97% of its domestic seat supply (ASK*) in Brazil this month.

In Brazil, LATAM scheduled for this month an average of 495 domestic flights per day to 49 national destinations (44 before the pandemic). For the first half of 2022, the company is already selling tickets and is preparing to open operations in Bauru, Presidente Prudente, Juiz de Fora, Montes Claros, Sinop, Cascavel and Caxias do Sul. in Brazil.

On international routes from Brazil, LATAM expects to recover in February up to 49% of its seat offer (ASK*) and has already re-established flights to 19 destinations: Asunción, Barcelona, ​​Bogotá, Buenos Aires/Aeroparque, Buenos Aires/Ezeiza, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Lima, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Mendoza, Miami, Milan, Montevideo, New York, Orlando, Paris and Santiago.





LATAM group operation

Combined with all its subsidiaries, the LATAM Group expects to resume up to 66% of its total seat offer (ASK*) in February 2022, compared to February 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

In addition, this month it plans to operate almost 1,059 domestic and international flights per day to 132 destinations in 18 countries. In the cargo division, the company scheduled 1,110 flights on cargo aircraft, with an average utilization level 6% higher than in the same month of 2019.

Operational result

In the Brazilian domestic market, in January 2022 (compared to January 2019), LATAM recorded passenger demand (RPK**) of 103.6% and seat supply (ASK*) of 103.4% , resulting in an occupancy rate of 84%.

Altogether, also in January 2022 and in comparison with January 2019, the LATAM Group recorded a passenger demand (RPK**) of 65.4% and a seat supply (ASK*) of 69.5%, resulting in at an occupancy rate of 80.4%. In cargo transport, it registered an occupancy of 53.5%.

*ASK: Offered Seat-Kilometers

*RPK: acronym for Carried Passenger-Kilometers

