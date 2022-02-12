Lavrov: West’s reaction to security proposals ignores key aspects for Russia

This Saturday (12) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks for… 12.02.2022, Sputnik Brasil

Before the talks, Blinken said a Russian “invasion” of the neighboring country could begin “at any moment”, accusing Moscow of “escalation”. Russia vehemently rejected having any invasion plans. In the conversation, Lavrov reminded his American counterpart about the inadmissibility of actions that violate the obligations to maintain the indivisibility of security in Europe and the Atlantic region. The head of Russian diplomacy also stated that the propaganda campaign of the US and its allies in relation to the alleged “Russian aggression” against Ukraine pursues provocative objectives.”The minister stressed that the propaganda campaign launched by the US and its allies on the ‘Russian aggression’ against Ukraine pursues objectives provocative actions, encouraging the Kiev authorities to sabotage the Minsk accords and pernicious attempts to solve the ‘Donbass problems’ by force”, reads the note released by the Russian Foreign Ministry. of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that, due to the large amount of weapons and instructors sent by the West to Ukraine, Russia comes to the conclusion that the US and UK, apparently, are aware of certain military actions that are being prepared and that could complicate the situation.

02/12/2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held telephone talks on Saturday to discuss tensions over Ukraine.

Before the talks, Blinken said a Russian “invasion” of the neighboring country could begin “at any moment”, accusing Moscow of “escalation”. Russia has vehemently rejected having any invasion plans.

“As the Russian Foreign Minister observed, the response of Washington and Brussels regarding the Russian-American treaty projects and the agreement with NATO on security guarantees ignores the fundamental aspects for us, namely about the non-expansion of the alliance and non-deployment of offensive weapons systems close to Russian borders,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In the conversation, Lavrov reminded his American counterpart about the inadmissibility of actions that violate the obligations to maintain the indivisibility of security in Europe and the Atlantic region.

The head of Russian diplomacy also declared that the US propaganda campaign and its allies in relation to the alleged “Russian aggression” against Ukraine pursues provocative goals.

“The minister stressed that the propaganda campaign launched by the US and its allies on ‘Russian aggression’ against Ukraine pursues provocative objectives, encouraging Kiev authorities to sabotage the Minsk accords and pernicious attempts to solve the ‘Donbass problems’ by force”, reads the note released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Also this Saturday (12), Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that, due to the large amount of weapons and instructors sent by the West to Ukraine, Russia comes to the conclusion that the US and UK, apparently, know about certain military actions that are being prepared and that could complicate the situation.

