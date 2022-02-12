Learn how Elisa dies and understand the soap opera’s twist · TV news

The death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) will turn Beyond the Illusion upside down. The aftermath of the tragedy will be felt even a decade later in history. After all, Davi (Rafael Vitti) will be unjustly arrested for the murder and will spend ten years behind bars – until he has the chance to escape to prove his innocence in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Matias (Antonio Calloni) will be the executioner of his own daughter in the scenes that will be shown from this Saturday (12) in Alessandra Poggi’s serial. He will point a revolver at the magician, who is about to flee to Rio de Janeiro in the company of Isadora’s sister (Sofia Budke).

“Put the gun down, there’s nothing you can do. Look at me, daddy. Give it up. You lost”, implores the protagonist played by Larissa Manoela. “I never lose”, the judge will shout as he pulls the trigger.

The magistrate’s knee will fail because of arthritis and, as he stumbles, the shot will hit the young woman squarely in the chest. The noise will draw the attention of the residents of the pension. “This crazy man shot his own daughter, Dona Romana [Andrea Dantas]. He killed my Elisa”, will lament David.

“How dare you tell that lie? It was you who shot it! You took the gun from my hand and took the girl’s life. You are the murderer! Call the police, ma’am! This thief needs to be arrested”, will amend Antonio’s character. Calloni.

Davi (Rafael Vitti) in the six o’clock soap opera

What happens to David?

Matias will not be ashamed to take advantage of his position as a judge in Belo Horizonte to blame the murder on Davi. He will bribe the sheriff to burn the report that points him out as a real criminal and then plant a fake one to make the illusionist rot in jail.

Rafael Vitti’s character will even try to flee to Rio de Janeiro, but will be caught and wrongfully convicted of Elisa’s death. He will spend a decade locked in a small, dark cell until he has the chance to clear his honor in mid-1944 — taking the place of Rafael (Fabrício Belsoff).

The boy will be on his way to Violeta’s (Malu Galli) farm when he crosses the path of the magician, who will have taken advantage of a distraction from the police to escape. The train they will be on will have an accident, and the magician will steal the colleague’s identity when he realizes that he will not have survived.

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) in the second phase

Does Isadora recognize David?

With the false identity, Rafael will arrive to manage the fabric factory that will be installed in the lands of Afonso (Lima Duarte). Because of the debts left by her father, Violeta and Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) will be forced to do business with Eugênio (Marcello Novaes).

Isadora, who will be taken over by Larissa Manoela in the second phase of the plot, will not recognize the street artist who left her enchanted in her childhood.

“She suffers a trauma in which she erases her sister’s face and that magician’s face, who the family says so much is Elisa’s killer. Violeta even says that, if you want to remember her, all you have to do is look in the mirror because they are very similar. “, explains Malu Galli.

At first, Davi will not be interested in the youngest of the Tapajós. He, however, will approach her when he notices that Joaquim (Thiago Voltolini/Danilo Mesquita) and Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) are a threat.

Matthias goes crazy little by little

Matias will not go unpunished after Elisa’s death, as he will gradually go mad. He will give the first clues in the scenes that will be shown next Tuesday (15) , in which you will be thrown into a swimming pool during a delirium. Violeta, pitied, will even be forced to commit her husband to a psychiatric institution.

The togado will be diagnosed with dementia praecox, which was the term at the time to describe a range of conditions such as schizophrenia. He will spend part of his time under medical care and, with some brief improvements, will spend days on the family farm.

The presence of Davi, disguised as Rafael, will bring up some memories of Matias. He will count on the care of Leonidas (Eriberto Leão) to make peace with the past and with himself.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa.

David will be unjustly condemned for the death of his beloved. Ten years later, the illusionist will meet again Isadora, also played by Larissa Manoela, and will fall madly in love with her ex-sister-in-law.

