Learn how to buy a gaming notebook with 4 tips

In this edition of the section Know how, from Gizmodo Brasil, we brought some tips on how to buy a gaming notebook. Check out!!

Processor

For a gaming notebook it is interesting to consider devices with at least Intel Core I5 ​​or AMD Ryzen 5, which are equivalent. In order not to have performance problems with any game, the ideal is Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 7. And remember, the more powerful the processor, the more expensive the notebook tends to be.

Integrated or dedicated graphics

This is one of the main features to consider when buying your gaming notebook. Typically, devices made for gaming purposes have a separate graphics processing chip. They are more powerful than graphics that are integrated into the processor, which have only the minimum to process basic information, and the more “heavy” and complex, the greater the chances of a game closing by itself or simply not running.

People opt for computers that are not gamers, but have a good configuration, it is important to be aware of some specifications. Choosing a device with a dedicated video chip is the best option.

RAM

Perhaps the best choice is a notebook with 8GB of RAM, but if you want to be unconcerned with the fluidity of your gameplay, you can opt for a notebook with 12GB. There is still the possibility of finding notebooks with 16GB, but they are more expensive and, at the moment, 16GB is not so necessary to run the main games on the market.

SSD

It may seem not very important, but considering the storage unit in a gaming notebook can be decisive for a good user experience. Hard drives take three times longer to load games. In the Brazilian market it is possible to find notebooks with SSD only, or an SSD plus HD combo. Choosing a notebook with SSD will certainly give you a better experience in those games that normally take forever to load.

Check out three gaming notebooks that we have listed for you:

Acer Aspire Nitro 5

Nitro has 15.6” IPS 144Hz display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

8GB RAM and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 video chip with 4GB VRAM (video memory). Price: BRL 5,599.

Dell G15

The device has a 15.6-inch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also has a video card, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of video memory. The price of the Dell G15 on Amazon is: BRL 6,999.

2 AM E550

The notebook has a 15.6-inch screen, 1TB HD storage plus a 128GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, ideal for playing the latest games, 9th generation Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Price: BRL 6,122.

