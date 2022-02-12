Legacy left for 2022 by the 2021 economy is weak

The IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity), based on which the Central Bank monitors, month by month, the rhythm of activity, closed December with a positive change of 0.33%. In the last quarter of the year, in the IBC-Br metric, the economy was stable, advancing 4.5% in 2021, when considered the year as a whole. The variation is in line with the projections for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth last year.

In relation to GDP, which seeks to encompass the effective behavior of the economy as a whole, the IBC-Br is a more restricted measure of economic activity, based on monthly surveys to monitor the productive sectors. But one of the measures of the IBC-Br, the quarterly moving average, which is more stable than the monthly measurements, gives good anticipation of the real performance of the economy. To that extent, the IBC-Br advanced 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fur IBC-Brthe boost to the economy in 2022 transmitted by the pace of activity in 2021 do not pass of 0.3% – it was 4.2% from 2020 to 2021. It means that, if activity does not advance throughout this year, annual growth will be limited to 0.3%. This is exactly, at the moment, the median projection of financial market analysts for the change in GDP in 2022.

Activity, measured by the IBC-Br, reached the end of 2021 0.5% above the level at which it was in the January-February 2020 period, the exact pre-pandemic moment. The drawing of the indicator’s monthly trajectory over time shows an almost straight line, from stagnation, to the dip from the collapse of activity, in March 2020, reaching a valley in April of that year. From then on, a recovery takes place, in the shape of a “V” until November 2020, and again in a straight line until now. The overview view displays a curve in the shape of the square root symbol, showing that the recovery has not taken a breather.

The expansion observed in December – as well as in November -, according to experts in monitoring the economic situation, represented a sigh in the stagnation that dominates the activity. For January, the consultancy MCM, one of the most experienced and respected on the market, for example, projects a 0.5% drop in the IBC-Br.

This forecast is based on the expectation of a strong fall in the industrial sector, driven by a fall in the important vehicle segment, and a moderate setback in retail and services. The agricultural sector, the only one in negative territory in December, will literally save the crop, with growth forecast in January. Some restrictions on mobility, caused by the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus last month, in addition to new difficulties in the supply of parts and supplies to the industry, limiting supply, alongside high interest rates and tightening financial conditions in general justify the forecasts.