liquid gold for health with only 2 ingredients

it’s good for the skin, hair, body, helps slimming, etc. The benefits of Apple vinegar are countless! And today, February 12, 2022, you will learn how to make this potent home remedy there, in your house! The best of it? You will only need 2 single ingredientsmore water, and a dose of patience to wait for the fermentation!

the team of homemade tricksalways thinking about the health of the dear reader and dear readerI brought this super step by step simple and easy to be done! Homemade apple cider vinegar is the best there is! You will only benefit if you start preparing yours today! So don’t miss out one more minute! Already separate a large glass container and get to work!

What will it take to make apple cider vinegar?

All you will need to make this wonderful vinegar is:

1kg of apples organic preferably

preferably 1 cup sugar (brown, preferably)

1.5l of water filtered

1 large glass jar

gauze, coffee filter or a clean cloth

a rubber band

Just with that, you will do the better and healthier vinegar than apple you’ve ever tasted! This vinegar will be free from preservatives, pesticides (if you opt for organic apples), as well as contain the fruit fibers. In this way, he will much more potent than purchased vinegar! Now, see how simple it is to prepare it!

Way of doing

First of all, make sure that the glass container is sterilized. First, wash the apples well and chop them, shelled. Then put them in the glass jar. After you’ve done that, dissolve the sugar in the filtered water and add mix it in the pot. The apples have to stay completely submerged in the liquid, huh! Soon after, cover the mouth of the pot with gauze, cloth or even the coffee filter, and secure with the elastic.

Keep this pot inside a dark closet. The apples will ferment. time varies, between 30 and 45 days, depending on the weather. How much More Heat, the faster the fermentation process takes place. From time to time, check the pot. When to form a cloudy and dense liquidis a sign that fermentation it’s on point.

So let’s go to next step! Strain the liquid and put it back in the glass jar, without the apples this time. Cover again with gauze attached to the elastic. Then set it back in the closet for about 20 to 30 days. Every 2 days, shake lightly the mix. After this time has passed, simply transfer the apple cider vinegar to a bottle! Lastly, watch the channel video so you do and check out the step by step the entire process!

