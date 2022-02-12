Lonely old woman’s body found in her home 2 years after her death

The death of Marinella Beretta left Italy in shock this week, reigniting the debate over the loneliness of the elderly

The body of a lonely elderly woman was found on a chair in her own home, near the paradise lake of Como, in northern Italy, no less than two years after her death.

Marinella Beretta, 70, had no close relatives: her mummified remains were only discovered because the police went to the scene to warn her of the risk of trees falling in her garden.

Neighbors hadn’t seen her in over two and a half years, according to local media reports.

The Italian Minister of the Family, Elena Bonetti, declared via social network:

“What happened to Marinella Beretta in Como, loneliness, oblivion, hurts our consciences. A community that wants to be united has a duty to remember life. We need to stop limiting our horizons to the private sphere and re-establish the bonds that unite us (…) No one should be left alone”.

Last week’s shocking event in Prestino, in the Lombardy region, left Italy in shock and reignited the national debate on the loneliness of the elderly. In the country, almost 40% of people over 75 live alone, according to information released in 2018 by the National Institute of Statistics (Istat) – since then, the number is likely to have increased. This same percentage, according to surveys, do not have relatives or friends to turn to in case of need.

“We live alone – which is almost worse”

Columnist Massimo Gramellini, from the Corriere della Sera, the largest Italian newspaper, wrote that Marinella Beretta was the “incarnation of solitude”. And he added, opening up the panorama of a country that has one of the lowest birth rates on the planet and is now suffering the consequences of the rapid decline of families:

“Many of us still have memories of the great families of rural Italy. The modern family has shrunk (…) People die alone. And we live alone, which is almost worse.”

also the newspaper Il Messengerfrom Rome, recorded the painful reality of the “invisible life” of so many elderly Italians and how much this panorama challenges the whole of Italy:

“Marinella’s mysterious invisible life behind the closed door of her home teaches us a terrible lesson. The great sadness is not that they didn’t notice her death. It’s that they didn’t notice she was alive.”

loneliness epidemic

Police found no evidence of foul play in Marinella’s death.

There is a factor that partially explains why no one noticed him missing in the neighborhood: the covid-19 pandemic, which devastated northern Italy in a particularly brutal way in 2020. The country became one of the first epicenters pandemic, with rates of contagion and deaths that moved and terrified the population inside and outside Italy in the first months of that year.

In such an exceptional setting, it is not surprising that Marinella’s neighbors thought she had moved in with a relative. The fact is, there were no relatives – and apparently the neighbors didn’t even know about it.

For many years before the pandemic, solitudes like that of Marinella have occasionally shocked the country. In 2016, an elderly Roman couple weeping in solitude also represented a worldwide alert to the drama that seems to inhabit many more addresses than one supposes: