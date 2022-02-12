Long Covid: Patients Report Symptom Relief with Antiallergic | Health

Pixabay Long Covid: patients report symptom relief with antiallergic

Antiallergics can be allies of patients who have developed long Covid. This type of medication was able to alleviate persistent symptoms of the condition, such as fatigue. That’s what reports a study by researchers from the universities of California, Indiana and Miami, published this week in the Journal for Nurse Practitioners.

The study authors focused on the cases of two middle-aged women who became infected with the coronavirus in 2020 and continued to experience symptoms of the disease even after they were cured. Both patients developed a variety of persistent symptoms, including fatigue, mental confusion and lack of stamina during exercise.

One of them also had pain and swelling in her toes. Both women had a history of allergies and therefore used antihistamines from time to time to control their allergic conditions.

The study reports that one of the women — allergic to dairy — accidentally consumed a piece of cheese. After taking her allergy medication (recommended by her doctor) she felt “considerable relief” from her long-term Covid symptoms. She noticed that her fatigue decreased and her cognitive impairment improved. Long-term Covid symptoms returned three days after she stopped taking the antihistamine.

The woman changed her antiallergic and started using the new medicine to relieve the symptoms of Covid long. The other patient also started taking the medication routinely. The two made an almost complete recovery from the medication, the researchers say.

Long-term Covid is characterized by the persistence of symptoms of the disease and other sequelae even after the patient has recovered. It affects about 10% of people who become infected with the coronavirus. Patients who develop the condition often complain about not being able to have “the normal life” they had before they caught Covid-19.

The symptoms of long Covid often affect not only the private life, but also the professional of patients, who are without the proper disposition to work. To date, there is no defined treatment protocol for those with this condition. For this reason, researchers are studying several therapy options, among them the use of antihistamines.

Scientists consider the discovery of the ability of antiallergics to alleviate the long Covid as positive, since they are easily accessible medicines, sold without a prescription. However, they emphasize that more studies are needed on the subject, so that it is possible, for example, to assess the effectiveness and develop dosing schedules for clinical practice guidelines.