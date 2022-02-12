Lost Ark delays free-to-play release thanks to technical issues

Smilegate RPG hopes to normalize the operation of the MMO in the coming hours

One of the most played games on Steam during its paid early access stage, Lost Ark planned to debut its free-to-play systems this Friday (11). However, technical issues faced by the development team meant that it had to be postponed to a date not yet announced by Amazon Games.

The company confirmed the postponement of the availability of the game only 15 minutes before the time it was supposed to air. “Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, the release was delayed. We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours.,” the official MMO Twitter account stated.

The news was met with disappointment by the community.and it is not uncommon for players to report early work or take time off to enjoy the release. The title is available from the 8th of February to those who have paid for a Founder’s Pack. and already surpassed the barrier of 500 thousand simultaneous players on Steam.

Developers Expect Congestion on Servers

The great success of Lost Ark caused Amazon Games to take some measures to ensure that the MMO servers will not become congested. In addition to banning new players from creating characters on popular servers, the company is also offering extra items for those who migrate to less populated areas.

Later this week, developer Smilegate RPG had to deal with technical issues the game brought to Steam servers. The demand for the game was so great that it became quite difficult to download it at peak times, in a situation that was affecting other games available on the platform.



Until the moment It’s unclear when Lost Ark will be made available to the general public., but the developer’s actions suggest that it is rushing to do this as soon as possible. However, those who want to play should be aware of possible connection problems or difficulties to join the servers, since demand for the title is expected to reach one of its highest points over the weekend.

Source: PC Gamer