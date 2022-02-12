Lost Ark Free-To-Play has a delayed release

The release of Lost Ark Free-To-Play has been delayed due to technical issues. But this delay in the game’s release could end up being a matter of hours rather than days.

The previous forecast was that the servers would start making the free-to-play version of the MMORPG Lost Ark available at 14:00 (Brasilia time) this Friday, February 11th. However, the game’s official Twitter account officially announced the delay, citing deployment issues.

Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, launch is delayed. We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours. Your patience is appreciated and we’ll update you soon. — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 11, 2022

Apparently the delay is an attempt by publisher Amazon and developer Smilegate RPG to prevent the previous Steam release earlier this week from being repeated.

In this previous release, which was only available to players who purchased one of the Lost Ark Founder’s Packs, there were also deployment issues, which resulted in many players not being able to download the game until after a few hours of the official release.

Finally, after finally getting the game to download, players found themselves amid busy servers, with Lost Ark reaching 500,000 concurrent players vying for server space shortly after launch. Much of the game’s initial server is full and doesn’t allow character creation by new players.

For the free-to-play release, Amazon and Smilegate RPG have created 15 new servers and are trying to encourage players to move to lower population servers by allowing players who have already received Founder’s Pack rewards to reapply on a new server.

In addition to the large number of concurrent players in the game’s previous release, Lost Ark also caused a giant number of views on Twitch (which is owned by Amazon, the game’s publisher), with over 1.3 million users watching Lost Ark-related streams. during that pre-release.

In addition, in a strategy to increase those views even more, watching certain in-game streams guarantees in-game rewards for players, in the form of Twitch Drops, as part of the Lost Ark launch event.

