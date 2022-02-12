Lost Ark offers extra item packs for those who play on empty servers

Amazon Games is also working to strengthen the capacity of its infrastructure

While the official launch of Lost Ark only happens this Friday (11), the game has already entered the list of the most played on Steam during its early access, which was granted to anyone who purchased a Founder’s Pack. Aware that the title is about to receive an even greater flow of players, Amazon Games has taken steps to ensure that its servers will function properly.

On the game’s official forums, the company stated that it will offer additional item packs to anyone who decides to join the game on one of the less inhabited servers. The offer is valid for anyone who has already purchased a Founder’s Pack and created a character on one of the servers available during early access.

While the offer is tempting, she results in the loss of any advancement already made by a character created — Currently, Lost Ark does not allow you to transfer them between servers. In addition, the social aspects of the MMO mean that when you jump from one server to another, you lose contact with your friends list and can no longer share adventures with them.

Limited time offer

According to Amazon, the item pack offered will be exactly the one the player paid for when investing in one of the Founder’s Packs from Lost Ark. The company claims that any items already redeemed will remain on the original server, and the offer has an expiration date: 5 am (Brasilia time) on February 15the next Tuesday.

Another measure taken by the company to minimize waiting times is ban new players from creating characters on servers that already have long cooldowns. This does not apply to players who have already advanced through the game, who will still have the choice to try out new classes without limitations.



– Continues after advertising –

To complete, Amazon Games is already strengthening server capacities in all regions where the title is available. Betting heavily on elements of action and exploration, Lost Ark had its launch week marked by special events and currently offers a series of advantages for those who have an active Prime Gaming subscription.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VG 24/7