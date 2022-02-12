Lost Ark: Tier list of the best MMO classes for PvE

With 15 classes available in Lost Ark, the new MMORPG published by Amazon Games Studio, obviously some are “stronger” than others. In addition to this diagram, this tier list can also help you choose which one to start with. See here the list of best classes in Lost Ark for PvE.
Lost Ark best classes tier list for PvE
Consider
It is important to point out that the classes listed in tiers B and C are not necessarily “bad”, but they are just the least popular and the ones that present either more negative points or greater difficulty.
Subtitle
- Tier S – A class that would easily be judged as a “meta” and that offers extremely useful (and powerful) tools
- Tier A: A good class, balanced and suitable for most content
- Tier B: A still interesting class, but with more disadvantages compared to the higher tier
- Tier C: There is probably a similar option but considered better and more useful in the other tiers.
Tier S
bard
bard is the main support class in the game and one of the few to perform this role.
Basically, Bard is powerful because he has several abilities that heal and shield allies, as well as debuff opponents.
gunlancer
THE gunlancer It is one of the only proper tanks in Lost Ark. Basically it is a desired class in any activity that requires good crowd control, in addition to being able to do a lot of damage.
paladin
paladin It’s not the biggest damage dealer of any group, but it does well for a Support or a Tank, so it’s part of Tier S.
Tier A
gunslinger
Gunslinger can switch between three different firearms and, with exceptional mobility, can do massive damage without much difficulty for the player.
sorceress
Sorceress is the choice for anyone who wants to deal damage but play as a mage. The focus is DPS and still with two distinct game options: focus on ‘spamming’ skills and decrease the difficulty, or bet on longer combos and spells, increasing the mechanics required.
striker
The Striker’s focus is to apply damage, nothing more, but with more limited mobility compared to, for example, Gunslinger.
berserker
The only pure DPS of the Warrior archetype. Berserker focuses on area damage and flashy abilities to deal his damage, which is one of the biggest in the game.
sharpshooter
Sharpshooter is the Gunner archetype’s choice for those who want to play further away and still do great damage, as well as offering various buffs to allies.
Tier B
Artillerist
The Artillerist is capable of dealing massive amounts of damage with the right combinations, however, it proves to be a difficult class for a reason: it is fragile (like most Gunners) and doesn’t compensate with mobility, taking a risk when using any skill.
shadowhunter
It’s an extremely fun class, however, as much as it has great resistance in its demonic form and can do good damage, it doesn’t offer much beyond that for group content.
soulfist
With tremendous damage, what puts the class in Tier B is the mechanical and positioning difficulty of the character, in addition to the various obstacles to use its ultimate ability, whose channel is long.
scrapper
Scrapper is an interesting class, but it fails to exceed expectations in any aspect, with average damage, average resistance and average movement.
Tier C
deathblade
Deathblade may seem like an interesting class, but it lacks damage compared to the vast majority of other options.
Wardancer
It also lacks in DPS. Even providing good buffs to allies, there are better options.
deadeye
It does pretty much the same as the Gunslinger, but with less damage, less buffs, and less mobility.
The official release of Lost Ark is scheduled for February 11, see more information and also check the minimum and recommended system requirements to play on PC.
Content adapted from “Laerezh” of MGG France.
personalities
Both League of Legends, Free Fire, Fortnite streamers and more share the same memes, here’s what they mean
Amazon’s new MMORPG, even before its official launch, already has a large fan base on Steam and active players on the platform
Here’s how to redeem free Lost Ark items given to Amazon Prime subscribers and get ahead in the new MMORPG thanks to Prime Gaming loot