Lost Ark: Tier list of the best MMO classes for PvE

Raju Singh 4 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Lost Ark: Tier list of the best MMO classes for PvE 9 Views

With 15 classes available in Lost Ark, the new MMORPG published by Amazon Games Studio, obviously some are “stronger” than others. In addition to this diagram, this tier list can also help you choose which one to start with. See here the list of best classes in Lost Ark for PvE.

Lost Ark best classes tier list for PvE

Consider

It is important to point out that the classes listed in tiers B and C are not necessarily “bad”, but they are just the least popular and the ones that present either more negative points or greater difficulty.

Subtitle

  • Tier S – A class that would easily be judged as a “meta” and that offers extremely useful (and powerful) tools
  • Tier A: A good class, balanced and suitable for most content
  • Tier B: A still interesting class, but with more disadvantages compared to the higher tier
  • Tier C: There is probably a similar option but considered better and more useful in the other tiers.

Tier S

bard

bard is the main support class in the game and one of the few to perform this role.

Basically, Bard is powerful because he has several abilities that heal and shield allies, as well as debuff opponents.

gunlancer

THE gunlancer It is one of the only proper tanks in Lost Ark. Basically it is a desired class in any activity that requires good crowd control, in addition to being able to do a lot of damage.

paladin

paladin It’s not the biggest damage dealer of any group, but it does well for a Support or a Tank, so it’s part of Tier S.

Tier A

gunslinger

Gunslinger can switch between three different firearms and, with exceptional mobility, can do massive damage without much difficulty for the player.

sorceress

Sorceress is the choice for anyone who wants to deal damage but play as a mage. The focus is DPS and still with two distinct game options: focus on ‘spamming’ skills and decrease the difficulty, or bet on longer combos and spells, increasing the mechanics required.

striker

The Striker’s focus is to apply damage, nothing more, but with more limited mobility compared to, for example, Gunslinger.

berserker

The only pure DPS of the Warrior archetype. Berserker focuses on area damage and flashy abilities to deal his damage, which is one of the biggest in the game.

sharpshooter

Sharpshooter is the Gunner archetype’s choice for those who want to play further away and still do great damage, as well as offering various buffs to allies.

Tier B

Artillerist

The Artillerist is capable of dealing massive amounts of damage with the right combinations, however, it proves to be a difficult class for a reason: it is fragile (like most Gunners) and doesn’t compensate with mobility, taking a risk when using any skill.

shadowhunter

It’s an extremely fun class, however, as much as it has great resistance in its demonic form and can do good damage, it doesn’t offer much beyond that for group content.

soulfist

With tremendous damage, what puts the class in Tier B is the mechanical and positioning difficulty of the character, in addition to the various obstacles to use its ultimate ability, whose channel is long.

scrapper

Scrapper is an interesting class, but it fails to exceed expectations in any aspect, with average damage, average resistance and average movement.

Tier C

deathblade

Deathblade may seem like an interesting class, but it lacks damage compared to the vast majority of other options.

Wardancer

It also lacks in DPS. Even providing good buffs to allies, there are better options.

deadeye

It does pretty much the same as the Gunslinger, but with less damage, less buffs, and less mobility.

The official release of Lost Ark is scheduled for February 11, see more information and also check the minimum and recommended system requirements to play on PC.

Content adapted from “Laerezh” of MGG France.

personalities

Both League of Legends, Free Fire, Fortnite streamers and more share the same memes, here’s what they mean

Amazon’s new MMORPG, even before its official launch, already has a large fan base on Steam and active players on the platform

Here’s how to redeem free Lost Ark items given to Amazon Prime subscribers and get ahead in the new MMORPG thanks to Prime Gaming loot

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Meet Mario Strikers Battle League, Nintendo’s new soccer game | sport games

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the new game in Nintendo’s football series, starring characters from …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved