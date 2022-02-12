Lotofácil 2446 result today, Friday (11/02/22)

The prize for the ticket that has the result of Lotofácil 2446 is R$ 3.5 million. photo: file

Caixa is holding this Friday, February 11, another draw of the week of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2446. By hitting the 15 tens, players can win the prize that is accumulated and estimated at R$ 3.5 million.

The Lotofácil draw starts at 8 pm and the result is announced in real time.

Check out the dozens drawn on the day.

Today’s Lotofácil 2446 Result

The numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2446 were: 04-06-08-11-12-13-15-17-19-20-21-22-23-24-25.

How does the Lotofácil prize work?

By hitting 11 to 15 tens of today’s Lotofácil 2446 result, all players can win some prize. In the three smallest bands, fixed amounts are paid: R$5 for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits.

After deducting fixed prizes, 13% goes to 14-number matchers and 62% to 15-number matchers.

What happens if there is more than one winner? If more than one bet hits the complete result of Lotofácil 2446, the main prize will be shared equally between the parties.

But, if no one wins in any prize range, the value accumulates for the next contest in the range of 15 hits.

How to receive the lottery prize?

In lottery houses, players can also receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. Larger amounts will only be paid at Caixa bank branches.

Online betting winnings can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2446, to withdraw the amount.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

