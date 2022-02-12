Man walks again after implanting electrodes

This week, thanks to revolutionary technology, a man who lost the ability to walk after being in a motorcycle accident in 2017 began to take his first steps after the tragedy.

After a complete spinal cord injury, Michel Roccati participated in a clinical trial to have an electrode device implanted in his spinal cord. This device allows Roccati to stand and move with the help of a walker, according to CNN.

Roccati and two other men in a similar situation were the recipients of the electrode device implanted directly in the area between the vertebrae and the spinal cord membrane, which receives currents from a pacemaker, a device implanted under the skin of the abdomen.

The clinical trial, known as STIMO, was conducted by Dr. Jocelyne Bloch, from the University Hospital of Lausanne, and by Grégoire Courtine, from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. The results of the study were published last Monday (7), in the journal Natura Medicine.

The technology behind the device is known as epidural electrical stimulation (EES), which aims to restore walking in people who have a spinal cord injury.

With the help of software installed on a tablet, researchers and patients themselves can send electrical pulses to activate previously paralyzed muscles.

Prior to the STIMO study, people who were completely paralyzed but who continued to have sensation were able to walk again after several months of intensive rehabilitation from electrical stimulation to the spinal cord. However, STIMO showed much faster results.

Within a week of the surgeries, the three study participants were able to walk independently with the use of a parallel-bar body weight support and a seat belt.

Now, the team responsible for STIMO hopes to expand the study to a larger clinical trial in the US, but the technology will not become commercially available until three or four years from now.