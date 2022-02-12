Martha is Dead is censored on PS5 and PS4, but not on Xbox and PC

Martha is Dead, the new horror game from the Italian team LKA, was censored on PS5 and PS4while the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions have remained unchanged, according to reports from publisher Wired Productions.

We don’t know at the moment which parts were removed of the PlayStation versions, with developer communication remaining vague: “We regret to announce that we have had to change the experience for the PS5 and PS4 versions, with some elements that will no longer be .playable”reads in the official communiqué,” After four years of passion and hard work, the LKA team now needs a little more time to make these unexpected changes.”

Some game elements will therefore not be present on PS5 and PS4, likely due to the stricter censorship we’ve already seen in action in several other cases by Sony compared to other producers such as for Doki Doki Literature Club and as witnessed by some developers. in Japan.

As a result of these changes, the physical versions for PS5 and PS4 have been pushed back to a date yet to be specified.

The digital versions of Martha is Dead, which will arrive on February 24, 2022 anyway, as previously announced, on all provided platforms.

