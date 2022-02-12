Mateus Solano turns blonde and rocks the pole dance in the new phase of ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ | The More Life, the Better!

▶ Remember the protagonists’ last encounter with Death:
Death talks to Neném, Paula, Flávia and Guilherme
With this change, the costume will also take a turn. And who will have the most “affected” look will be Guilherme. Can you imagine a vain and elegant doctor, changing places with a stripped and stylish dancer? For this to happen, Guilherme, with Flávia’s personality, goes to Nedda’s (Elizabeth Savalla) salon to update the look that she considers straight. Result: he will be blonde!!!
Guilherme (Mateus Solano), with the personality of Flávia (Valentina Herszage), rocks the pole dance – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar
Rachel Furman, characterization of the soap opera, did the magic with a blonde wig, implanted thread by thread and tailored for Mateus’ hair, who was on stage.
And besides the costume change, Mateus had to show a lot of skill as a dancer from the pulp Fiction. And the actor guarantees that he did not disappoint during the recordings: “I rocked the pole dance”. And for those who support the couple #FlaGui, good news: the change will bring the two closer. 😱 That’s right! Soon, they will surrender to passion. 😍❤️👏
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) surrender to passion after changing bodies in ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Globo / Estevam Avellar