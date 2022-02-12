Mazzuco introduces himself to Botafogo fans, thanks Enderson and explains the search for a new coach: ‘Raise the bar and seek achievements’

New Executive Director of Football Botafogo, André Mazzuco started work this Friday, the day the club announced the departure of coach Enderson Moreira. The new manager introduced himself to the crowd in a video published on Botafogo TVthanked the coach for his work and also spoke of the search for a new commander, promising more changes soon.

– I come with great joy to represent this glorious club, hired by John Textor, in this process of implementing a new management model in Botafogo. We will have important steps now in this transition process that is being finalized to start the new steps in football. We are attentive to the needs of the clubwhich disputes an important competition such as the Carioca Championship, with an interesting campaign, with a young cast, but in this new model some changes will be made – Mazzuco began.

– I make an honorable mention of Enderson’s work here, he is a fantastic person, above average, an exemplary professional, he did a very successful job here at the club. However, due to the changes, an immediate exchange is necessary, even for the new projects that will take place in the sequence. It is important to make it clear that Botafogo is very grateful to Enderson and to the entire coaching staff, we wish him the best and for sure he will continue this career he has – he continued.

Lucio Flavio will command Botafogo until the arrival of Enderson’s replacement

Mazzuco also spoke about the search for a new coach. The leader did not name names, but the press has reported Luís Castro, from Al-Duhail, as the main target. Until the arrival of the new coach, Lucio Flavio, assistant to the permanent technical commission, will be in charge of the team.

– From that moment on, the club is looking for a new commander for the sequel, who will start this new project, seeking to raise the bar, put Botafogo in an even more competitive situation, in search of achievements, with a short, medium and long term and looking for reinforcements. I have no doubt that Botafogo is starting an extremely important process in its history, of looking for glories, for victories, to really mark the history of Botafogo with a structure, where we will have important tools and important people to put Botafogo at the level it deserves – said Mazuco.

– With Enderson’s departure, Lucio Flavio will be at the head of the group in this transition process until Botafogo finishes with the new coach. Ricardo (Resende, under-20 coach) is coming to assist in the professional team, we will give all the support necessary to overcome these stages that remain until the arrival of the new commander – he concluded.

Watch the video below: