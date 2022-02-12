Meatpackers stand out this week, with Marfrig (MRFG3) soaring 13% – Money Times

Ibovespa has a positive bias this Friday (11), supported by Itaú and Petrobras

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed with a slight increase of 0.18%, at 113 thousand points this Friday (11). The positive day was supported by Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Petrobras (PETR4).

The bank’s shares rose 5.91%, the index’s best performance of the session. Itaú’s share was also the most traded after the balance sheet the day before. Financial market analysts liked the numbers presented.

In the week, the Ibovespa rose 1.18%. The actions of meatpackers were the highlight of the last five days. The papers of Marfrig (MRFG3) shot up 12.94%, while JBS (JBSS3) jumped 12.5%.

According to Marcel Andrade, Head of Variable Income at Vitreo, the rise in the meat sector took place in a week full of expectations about the companies’ balance sheets.

“Several brokerages released reports this week with good estimates about meatpackers. At Vitreo, we have JBS and Minerva (BEEF3) as favorites”, he says.

On the other hand, the roles of Bradesco (BBDC4) fell by 7.81%. For the analyst, the drop occurred after the published result last Tuesday (8).

“With Itaú’s good balance sheet and good estimates for other banks, investors left Bradesco and went to other institutions”, he concludes.

