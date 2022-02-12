Meet Mario Strikers Battle League, Nintendo’s new soccer game | sport games

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the new game in Nintendo’s football series, starring characters from the Mushroom Kingdom such as Mario, Luigi, Peach and Donkey Kong. The gam was revealed in the Nintendo Direct broadcast this Wednesday (9) and has a release date scheduled for June 10 for Nintendo Switch, with localization in Brazilian Portuguese. Its premise revolves around games with no rules, where it’s worth charging and items like turtle shells, banana skins and even special kicks with cinematic visuals.

🎮 Chrono Cross Remaster Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

1 of 2 Mario Strikers: Battle League features Nintendo characters in intense soccer matches — Photo: Disclosure/Nintendo Mario Strikers: Battle League features Nintendo characters in intense soccer matches — Photo: Disclosure/Nintendo

The matches take place in a five-on-five format, also starring famous figures such as Yoshi, Rosalina, Bowser, Wario and Waluigi. On the field, players can take advantage of orbs that unleash super-powered kicks. As in previous titles, each character has a different special kicking style, which can draw attention for strength, speed or atypical movement to deceive opponents.

Each character will have a selection of attributes, among them: strength, speed, accuracy of shots, passes and technique. Players can improve each of these attributes by equipping different pieces of armor, which also change the characters’ appearance. You need to spend coins to unlock new equipment.

2 of 2 Mario Strikers: Battle League also rescues super-powerful kicks that marked the football series — Photo: Disclosure / Nintendo Mario Strikers: Battle League also rescues super-powerful kicks that marked the football series — Photo: Disclosure / Nintendo

In addition, it will be possible to participate in multiplayer matches for up to eight players, both locally on a single console and online. There will also be the possibility of joining a club of up to 20 players to compete in an online ranking that promises to be updated every season.

The Mario football franchise was born with Super Mario Strikers, released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2005. A sequel was developed for the Nintendo Wii in 2007, called Mario Strikers Charged. This means that it has been 15 years since the series, produced by Next Level Games, has not received a new release.