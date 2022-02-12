MG Government Announces Installation of a North American Company’s Distribution Center in Extrema, MG | South of Minas

The Government of Minas Gerais announced this Friday (11) that the North American company Brown-Forman will install a Distribution Center in Extrema (MG).
The beverage company, present in 170 countries, sells successful brands in the international market, such as Jack Daniel’s and Old Forester whiskeys, Herradura and El Jimador tequilas, in addition to Finlandia vodka.
According to the government, the protocol of intentions has already been signed with the government of Minas, with the intermediation of InvestMinas.
With an industrial district on the banks of Fernão Dias, Extrema stands out for its development in the south of Minas — Photo: Ricardo QT Rodrigues
The company already has a distribution center in the state of Santa Catarina, which will be maintained. However, according to the government, the company saw the need to be closer to the main markets and that’s why Extrema was chosen.
The new unit will be the main distribution point for the company’s products, serving the Southeast, Midwest, Northeast and North regions. The projection is that 80% of Brown-Forman Brasil’s sales volume will be served by this DC. In 2020, the company sold more than 540,000 beverage cartons in Brazil.
Brown-Forman will initially use the facilities of one of the existing condominiums in Extrema. The new structure should generate around ten direct jobs and take advantage of the entire network of transport services already installed in the city.
Operations of the new distribution center begin in March. The expectation is that, by the end of this semester, everything will be working completely.