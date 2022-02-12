Monark’s response to visit the Holocaust museum generates revolt – National

Monark accepts invitation to visit the Curitiba Holocaust Museum, in Paraná, and the target of criticism (photo: YOUTUBE/REPRODUO)

The podcaster Monark and his defense of a Nazi party in Brazil continue to reverberate on social media. This time, as a result of an invitation from the Holocaust Museum in Curitiba, Paraná, to get to know the place and the story told there about the scourge imposed on Jews by the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler.

It was enough for Monark to reply that “it would be a pleasure” for him to suffer a series of criticisms, reinforcing the thesis that social networks have not forgotten the youtuber’s speech. The podcaster came out in defense of the “right” to be anti-Semitic.

“Pleasure? It seems on purpose”, countered a follower, in the face of the youtuber’s response. Another internet user published photos, in museums, of part of the historical documentation that exposes the horror experienced by Jews during the Holocaust: “Get real, go read, study and then apologize,” he wrote. “Pleasure is not the idea of ​​the visit,” another follower revolted.

Monark, who was fired from the Flow Podcast, the platform he worked on, tried to redeem himself in the face of criticism: “I was drunk.”

I understand that I hurt many people with my insensitive comment, I apologize for that, I made a big mistake, and I will answer for my attitudes. I want to learn how to keep my lack of empathy from hurting so many people again, and I know I need to. %u2014 %u2654 Monark (@monark) February 10, 2022