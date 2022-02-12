More than 556 thousand new families will receive Auxílio Brasil in February

THE Brazil aid from February will be paid 556.54 thousand new families, confirmed the Ministry of Citizenship. The inclusion of more beneficiaries had already been announced by the ministry, which plans to continue clearing the program’s waiting list every month.

In all, there will be about 18.05 million contemplated this month, against 17.5 million in January. The installment will cost R$ 7.3 billion to the public coffers, 200 million more than last month.

Payments begin next Monday, the 14th, and end on the 25th. As has been the case since the extinct Bolsa Família, transfers are made according to the final digit of the beneficiary’s Social Identification Number (NIS), in the order of 1 to 0.

Query

Those who were added to the Auxílio Brasil payroll in February are receiving messages that inform a partial amount to be received. The consultation of the total amount will only be available from next Monday, through the official channels of the program.

It is worth noting that the extraordinary benefit, which increases the payment of those who receive below this amount to R$ 400, is guaranteed only until December 2022.

For assistance or questions, contact us through the following channels:

Telephone 121, Ministry of Citizenship,

Telephone 111, from Caixa;

Aid Brazil application.

program card

The card to withdraw the benefit is being sent gradually, via Post Office, to the new beneficiary families. Along with the object, they will also receive a letter with general guidelines on Auxílio Brasil.

While the letter does not arrive, it is possible to move the money through the Caixa Tem app. To withdraw the amount in cash, simply generate a withdrawal code and go to a Caixa self-service terminal.