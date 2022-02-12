Mother arrested after leaving baby locked in car for 5 hours to play bingo

Kaija Millar left baby locked up to play bingo – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

Mother left baby locked in car for 5 hours in intense heat

She abandoned her own son to play bingo and slot machines at a hotel

The child had irreversible damage to the brain, kidneys and liver and became blind.

A woman was sentenced to prison in Australia on Thursday (10) after abandoning her own son, a little more than a year old, in a car to enjoy gambling at a hotel.

Kaija Millar, 34, pleaded guilty in Victoria County Court to charges of negligence and causing serious injury to her 14-month-old son Easton, who had brain damage and was blinded by the incident.

Judge Felicity Hampel sentenced the woman to three years in prison, with mandatory service of at least one year.

Kaija abandoned little Easton locked in a car with the windows closed in January 2020, in the intense Australian summer, to play bingo and slot machines in a hotel.

The baby spent almost five hours straight in the chair, in a heat that exceeded 37ºC, with the windows closed and the air conditioning off.

The accused returned to the vehicle around 3 pm and found Easton in critical health. The baby had suffered a seizure and was frothing at the mouth, in addition to not responding to the mother’s calls.

Lies and serious injuries

The woman went around the place asking for help from those present, but lying about what happened. Initially, she said Easton was suffering from smoke from bushfires in the area. She later said that she had left him “only” for two hours in the car, with the windows rolled down and the air conditioning on.

To the paramedics, Kaija asked not to tell her husband that she was gambling and repeated the story that she was checking Easton’s condition every two hours.

As a result of the episode, the baby suffered serious injuries, which affected every aspect of his body’s functioning. The child had kidney failure, liver damage, irreversible brain damage and went blind.