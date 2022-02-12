Mother warns of ‘invisible’ danger at home after losing 1-year-old son

A simple prank at home ended in tragedy in the city of Manchester, England, on January 28th. Little Kane Davidson, 1 year old, was playing hide and seek with his older brother when he hung himself on a curtain cord and ended up not surviving the time he was suffocated.

Harmless, the curtain didn’t seem to offer danger to anyone, however, it was fatal for the little one. “I was in shock. I still am,” Natasha Odgen, the baby’s mother, told the Manchester Evening News. The object that took Kane’s life was the rope that hangs from the curtain, which has the function of opening and closing it. “I had no idea it could be dangerous,” she laments.

The mother asks the parents to pay attention to the “invisible” dangers at home and stresses the speed with which things happen. “He was playing with his brother [Callum, que é autista e não fala] and I went to the bathroom for a few minutes. When I got back, I asked his father, ‘Where’s Kane?’ and he said he was playing with Callum. I went looking for it and couldn’t find it,” she told the newspaper.

Mom warns of ‘invisible’ danger at home after baby hanged herself Little Kane died suffocated by a rope in the curtainReproduction/Personal File Mom warns of ‘invisible’ danger at home after baby hanged herself He was about to turn 2 years old Reproduction/Personal File Mom warns of ‘invisible’ danger at home after baby hanged herself The accident happened while she was playing with her older brother, Callum.Reproduction/Personal File 0

“He was mischievous and you could always hear him because he was so noisy. That’s when I saw his reflection in the front bedroom window. I thought he was playing hide and seek, but I moved the curtain and… he wasn’t playing,” he recalls.

Natasha still tried to help her son and even asked the neighbors for help, who made maneuvers to try to save the boy, who was not breathing. He was taken to the hospital and placed in a coma. After a while, the doctors said they were going to take Kane off the sedation to see how he reacted.

“He couldn’t open his eyes or move. The MRI showed he was nearly brain dead. He didn’t have a chance anymore,” says Natasha. As there was nothing more to be done, she and the boy’s father decided to turn off the machines that kept him alive.

“Life is no longer the same. There’s a void. He would be 2 in March. I have to be strong for my other little boy. I can’t even ask him how he’s feeling; he just keeps looking at pictures of Kane – and he usually doesn’t look at anything.”

Still very shaken, the woman currently lives with her mother and told the newspaper that she will never return to the scene of the tragic accident.