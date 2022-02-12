Motorola Edge 30 Pro receives another certification – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola is preparing several new features for 2022, including the Edge 30 Pro. The model will be made official in India on the 24th of February and promises to bring respectful settings. And now, it has just passed the Buetooth SIG certification, which suggests an increasingly imminent launch.

According to the Bluetoth SIG database, the global version of the Edge 30 Pro will have a model number XT-2201-1. In fact, it is expected to actually be a rebranded Edge X30 (XT-2201-2). However, the certification website does not reveal any internal details about the new smartphone.

See too:

According to previous leaks, the Edge X30 will feature a 6.7-inch POLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 144 Hz refresh rate. In hardware, the device is expected to feature the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space.

For photos, the handset is said to house a 50MP main lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP depth lens and a 40MP selfie camera. Furthermore, it is expected to include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Motorola Edge X30 – Specifications: