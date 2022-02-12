moving average of deaths rises to 880, worst since Aug 21

Brazil again recorded a worsening in the moving average of deaths by covid-19 this Friday (11). The number reached 880, the most serious on record since August 12, 2021, when it stood at 884.

The index is considered the most reliable to check the advance or return of the pandemic, calculated from the average of deaths in the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, 1,121 deaths were recorded. The data are from the press consortium, of which the UOL is part.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, 637,232 deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded.

All regions of Brazil are accelerating in the moving average of deaths: Midwest (39%), Northeast (93%), North (101%), Southeast (84%) and South (133%). In the country as a whole, the trend is for acceleration (68%). Twenty-three states and the Federal District are also on an uptrend, three are stable and none are down.

This variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. A value above 15% indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 166,528 new known cases of the disease. With that, the moving average stood at 139,001.

The moving average of cases has been decelerating in the last month and, today, for the second day in a row, shows a downward trend, of -24%.

Altogether, six states showed an upward trend in the moving average of cases; another eight are stable, while the Federal District and 12 states are in decline.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has had 27,292,040 known cases of Covid-19.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (140%)

Minas Gerais: high (153%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (210%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (56%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (152%)

Goiás: stability (8%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (62%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (78%)

Santa Catarina: high (23%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, there were 1,135 new deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil. In all, the disease has already caused 637,152 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The information was released today (11) by the Ministry of Health.

According to the numbers in the folder, 166,009 cases of the disease were also confirmed in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 27,285,509 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 23,568,213 recovered cases of covid-19 so far in the country, with another 3,080,144 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.