MP asks TCU to investigate expenses for Secretary Mario Frias’ trip to New York | Politics

The Public Ministry with the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) asked this Friday (11) that the court investigate the expenses of the official trip of the special secretary of Culture of the federal government, Mario Frias, to New York.

The trip between the 15th and 18th of December last year cost R$ 39,000 to the public coffers, according to information from the Transparency Portal. He was accompanied by the Deputy Special Secretary for Culture, Hélio Ferraz.

The reason for the trip, according to the portal, was to discuss an audiovisual project with businessman Bruno Garcia and jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie. See in the video below:

The deputy attorney general of the MP with the TCU, Lucas Rocha Furtado, says that the investigation is necessary “in the face of evidence of overlapping of private interests with the public interest, with offense to the constitutional principles of legality, the impersonality of morality and economy”.

Furtado also asks that, if the audit proves the alleged irregularity, the court open a Special Accounts Receipt (TCE) to identify the size of the damage to the treasury and the agents involved, who can be punished from reimbursement to the public coffers to even payment of fine and disqualification from public office.

Information about the trip was revealed by journalist Lauro Jardim’s blog in the newspaper “O Globo”. The data are available on the Federal Government’s Transparency Portal.

Mário Frias traveled with the Assistant Special Secretary for Culture, Hélio Ferraz. According to data from the Transparency Portal, Ferraz’s trip cost R$ 39,107.43 to the public coffers. In all, the government disbursed R$ 78 thousand.

The expenses with the trip of Hélio Ferraz are also mentioned in the investigation request made by Lucas Furtado.

‘True extravagance’

In the representation to the TCU, Furtado says that the facts narrated by the press show a situation of “disrespect for the zeal, parsimony, efficiency and economy that should always guide public spending and undoubtedly imposes the intervention of this Court of Auditors”.

He calls the trip a “true extravagance”.

“The true extravagance now denounced results, above all, in an affront to the principle of administrative morality, expressly provided for in the caput of article 37 of the Constitution, especially when practiced in the context of a government that was elected defending, among others, the platforms of austerity and transparency of public spending and considering the current state of scourge in public health and the economy. There is no space, therefore, to talk about administrative discretion in such cases”, says Furtado.

“There is no room, therefore, to speak of administrative discretion in such cases”, adds the deputy attorney general.

Covid test refunded

This Friday, the blog of journalist Lauro Jardim also showed that Mario Frias received a refund, with public money, of R$ 1,849.97 referring to the Covid tests he took to travel to New York and participate in the meetings.

Payment is also available on the Transparency Portal. In the description of the expense, it is written: “Refund required by the server Mario Luis Frias due to the requirement to carry out a diagnostic molecular test for Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19)”.

