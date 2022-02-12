MP asks TCU to investigate Mario Frias for R$ 39,000 trip

The Deputy Attorney General of the Public Ministry at the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Lucas Rocha Furtado, asked the Court to investigate the Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, for having used BRL 39,000 in public funds during a trip to the United States to find jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie.

Furtado’s request was made this Friday (11). He considers that Frias’ attitude “constitutes, in all evidence, disrespect for the zeal, parsimony, efficiency and economy that should always guide public spending and undoubtedly imposes the intervention of this Court of Auditors.”

“The Public Power cannot, without prejudice to the proper functioning of institutions, live with scandals and discredit, not to mention the high expenses which are not even remotely accessible to taxpayers, of whom, in the end, they are resources are required to pay for them”, pondered the deputy attorney.





Furtado recommends that the TCU investigate whether the trip paid for with public resources had legitimate reasons to exist, serving the public interest, or whether it served to serve a private interest.

According to the deputy attorney, there are indications of “overlapping private interests to the public interest, offending the constitutional principles of legality, impersonality, morality and economy”.

In the event of evidence of an alleged irregularity, Furtado asks the TCU to determine the establishment of Special Accounts Receivable, with a view to quantifying the damage and responsibilities of the agents involved with the proposal for a payroll deduction for the damage found.

THE R7 tries to contact Mario Frias. The space remains open for demonstrations.