MP-SP will investigate Jovem Pan’s internal measures in the Adrilles case

The MP-SP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) opened a civil investigation yesterday against Jovem Pan radio and commentator Adrilles Jorge, who is also under criminal investigation for an apparent Nazi salute made on the station’s program last Tuesday. . On the occasion, Adrilles spoke about the presenter Buno Aiub, the Monark, who defended the freedom to create a Nazi party in Brazil.

The former BBB, who denies having made the gesture, was fired from Jovem Pan after the repercussion of the case. In an official note (see full below), the broadcaster stated that it “repudiates any demonstration in defense of Nazism and its ideas”. For the MP-SP, however, it is necessary to determine what internal measures are taken by the group to “prevent the promotion of hate speech through its channels”. This set of measures is defined, in the business environment, as human rights compliance.

“In order to properly determine its object, it should be noted that the present civil inquiry aims to investigate the conduct of Adrilles Jorge, as well as the rules of compliance in human rights of Jovem Pan, which are essential for the company not to be a space for violation of fundamental rights”, says the body in the order opening the investigation.

With the opening of the civil investigation, both Adrilles and Jovem Pan may be subject to civil penalties, such as fines. Adrilles is also the subject of a criminal investigation by Gecradi (Special Group to Combat Racial and Intelligence Crimes) for alleged racial crime.

“This gesture may represent an apology for Nazism, which would have, in itself, racist, anti-Semitic and highly discriminatory content against various minorities, since, as is well known, the Nazi regime also persecuted people with disabilities, LGBTQIA+, gypsies and others” , says the agency in the order opening the investigation.

Since the repercussion of the gesture, Adrilles has denied the Nazi connotation of the gesture, which would be just a “bye”, and affirmed that he is the victim of a false accusation of crime. On Twitter, the commentator mentions that he “incisively” criticized Nazism during the program.