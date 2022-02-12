MP-SP will investigate Jovem Pan’s internal measures in the Adrilles case

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on MP-SP will investigate Jovem Pan’s internal measures in the Adrilles case 8 Views

The MP-SP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) opened a civil investigation yesterday against Jovem Pan radio and commentator Adrilles Jorge, who is also under criminal investigation for an apparent Nazi salute made on the station’s program last Tuesday. . On the occasion, Adrilles spoke about the presenter Buno Aiub, the Monark, who defended the freedom to create a Nazi party in Brazil.

The former BBB, who denies having made the gesture, was fired from Jovem Pan after the repercussion of the case. In an official note (see full below), the broadcaster stated that it “repudiates any demonstration in defense of Nazism and its ideas”. For the MP-SP, however, it is necessary to determine what internal measures are taken by the group to “prevent the promotion of hate speech through its channels”. This set of measures is defined, in the business environment, as human rights compliance.

“In order to properly determine its object, it should be noted that the present civil inquiry aims to investigate the conduct of Adrilles Jorge, as well as the rules of compliance in human rights of Jovem Pan, which are essential for the company not to be a space for violation of fundamental rights”, says the body in the order opening the investigation.

With the opening of the civil investigation, both Adrilles and Jovem Pan may be subject to civil penalties, such as fines. Adrilles is also the subject of a criminal investigation by Gecradi (Special Group to Combat Racial and Intelligence Crimes) for alleged racial crime.

“This gesture may represent an apology for Nazism, which would have, in itself, racist, anti-Semitic and highly discriminatory content against various minorities, since, as is well known, the Nazi regime also persecuted people with disabilities, LGBTQIA+, gypsies and others” , says the agency in the order opening the investigation.

Since the repercussion of the gesture, Adrilles has denied the Nazi connotation of the gesture, which would be just a “bye”, and affirmed that he is the victim of a false accusation of crime. On Twitter, the commentator mentions that he “incisively” criticized Nazism during the program.

Jovem Pan, in turn, states that it values ​​”the free debate of ideas” and that it does not endorse “any type of demonstration that leads to hate speech”. According to the network, Nazism should be remembered “as a symbol of a mistake of humanity that must never be repeated”.

Read the full note:

“Grupo Jovem Pan repudiates any demonstration in defense of Nazism and its ideas. We are vehemently against the persecution of any group on ethnic, religious, racial or sexual grounds.

In the daily exercise of informing and clarifying our audience, we value the free debate of ideas, but we do not endorse any type of manifestation that leads to hate speech and reinforces ideas that refer to an episode of our history that must be remembered as a symbol of a mistake. of humanity that must never be repeated.

Our commentators have the independence to express opinions, respecting the limits of the law, opinions that do not reflect the positions of the Jovem Pan Group”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Thiago Silva repeats for Chelsea the penalty already committed with the PSG and Seleção shirts | international football

The impulse to fight for the ball with the head, with an increasingly dangerous slip …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved