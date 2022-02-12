Multiplan (MULT3) has a 45% higher profit in the 4th quarter, with malls 100% open

Yadunandan Singh 7 mins ago

Multiplan (MULT3) closed the fourth quarter of last year with a net income of R$ 213.610 million, representing an increase of 45.5% over the same period last year.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2019, pre-pandemic period, the company increased its profit by 50.1%.

According to the company, it benefited from revenue growth in the quarter and lower tax burden, partially offset by higher financial expenses.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) advanced 91.7% to R$ 285.196 million, with a margin of 64.0% (up 14.7 points).

Full operation of Multiplan malls

According to Multiplan, this was the first quarter with stores 100% in operation since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, revenue grew 47.8%, to R$ 445.734 million (from R$ 301.609 million a year ago).

“Consumers weren’t the only ones eager to be back in our malls, as tenant demand hit a rental record in 2021, driven by the ‘flight to quality‘” highlighted the company.

Multiplan highlighted that tenants have been adapting their strategies, seeking to integrate the physical and digital worlds, leading the stores to be more than ‘points of sale’.

“Our malls have become part of a strategy omnichannel and an efficient partner for the operations of our tenants”, highlighted the company.

