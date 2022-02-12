NASA releases first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope

The US Space Agency (NASA) released this Friday (11) the first image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) since it was sent into space on December 25. Captured with an infrared camera called NIRCam, it shows the star HD 84406, just over 258 light-years from us, in the constellation Ursa Major.

The star was chosen because it is in a region of the sky with no other nearby stars that could get in the way of the delicate task of calibrating the 18 individual segments that together make up the JWST’s main mirror. As these segments are not yet aligned, the star appears repeated 18 times in the image, as shown below.

publicity

Mosaic of images of the star HD84406 captured by NIRCam. The star appears repeated 18 times, because the mirrors are not aligned. The letters and numbers indicate which segment of the mirror recorded each part of the image. Image: NASA

The telescope also took a “selfie” using a lens installed inside the NIRCam to help with mirror alignment. Although out of focus, the image below shows all the segments, with one of them illuminated by the light of a star.

James Webb’s head mirror selfie. One of the mirror segments is glowing because it is pointed directly at a star.

Image: NASA

“The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of imaging and telescope alignment are going. We were very happy to see the light reaching NIRCam,” said Marcia Rieke, principal investigator of the NIRCam instrument and regent professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona.

NIRCam is the observatory’s main sensor. It was intentionally selected for use in the early stages of Webb alignment because it has a wide field of view and the unique ability to safely operate at higher temperatures than other instruments.

Read more:

It will be used in almost all telescope alignment steps, but it is important to note that NIRCam is operating far above its optimal temperature while capturing these initial images, and visual artifacts can be seen in the mosaic. The impact of these artifacts will significantly decrease as the Webb approaches its ideal cryogenic operating temperature.

Going forward, Webb’s images will become clearer, more detailed, and more intricate as its other three instruments reach their intended cryogenic operating temperatures and begin capturing data. The first scientific images are expected to be revealed to the world by the middle of this year.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!