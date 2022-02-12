NASA Releases Image of First Star Captured by James Webb Space Telescope | Science

NASA, the American space agency, released this Friday (11) the first image of a star captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The photo mosaic shows the star HD 84406, in the constellation Ursa Major. The photograph was taken during the process of aligning the observatory’s primary mirror, which uses an instrument called the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

The star was chosen because it is easily identifiable and is not close to other bright stars, which would hamper the construction of the image.

The process is for the telescope, launched into space on December 25, to adjust its instruments to then provide never-before-seen images of space. This is expected to happen in the coming months.

Over the next month, the team will gradually adjust the mirror segments until the 18 images that make up the mosaic become a single star.

“The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of imaging and aligning the telescope are going,” said Marcia Rieke, NIRCam principal investigator and professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona.

Understand the importance of the James Webb telescope

James Webb will allow astronomers to literally see things in the Universe that they couldn’t see before – like the first galaxies that appeared in it.

This is possible for two reasons: the first is that the James Webb is very large: its primary mirror is 6.5m in diameter (almost 3 times larger than that of the Hubble telescope, its predecessor).

The second is that it can see in infrared. Hubble could only see a limited range of this wavelength.

As infrared light has a longer wavelength than others, James Webb will be able to look further back in time – and see the first galaxies that formed in the early Universe.

It’s like looking into the past.

(VIDEO: Understand below the importance and how the James Webb Space Telescope will work.)