NASA telescope detects ‘most powerful light’ from Jupiter

THE Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), NASA’s space telescope, observed on Jupiter what the agency called “the most powerful light energy” seen in our solar system, stripping Earth’s emissions.

According to the data, energetic emission — which corresponds to a wide scattering of x-rays — led us to understand another mystery. In 1992, when the Ulysses spacecraft passed Jupiter, it saw no such emission — and now we know why.

Jupiter’s auroras are known for their low-intensity x-ray emission, but much more powerful versions of these rays are also produced on the gas giant.

To understand this phenomenon, it is important to get into the “technical” of the occasion: Jupiter’s auroras are capable of producing low-energy x-rays. This is because ions arriving at the gas planet from its volcanic moon Io are accelerated by its magnetic field towards the poles, where auroras occur. The Juno spacecraft, also from NASA, revealed in 2016 that Io’s electrons also interact with this same field, leading to the suspicion that Jupiter could emit much more powerful x-rays through them.

And that’s what the NASA telescope identified when observing Jupiter: “It’s quite difficult for a planet to generate x-rays in the intensity range detected by NuSTAR,” said Kaya Mori, an astrophysicist at Columbia University and author of the new study. “However, Jupiter has a gigantic magnetic field, and it rotates very quickly. These two features mean that the planet’s ‘magnetosphere’ acts as if it were a large particle accelerator, and this is what makes these high-energy emissions possible.”

In other words: you know the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the largest particle accelerator in the world, in Geneva, Switzerland? Imagine that Jupiter has one many times bigger than him, only natural.

Which brings us to the solution to the Ulysses probe mystery — and frankly, it’s the simplest possible explanation: at higher energy levels, x-rays get harder and harder to see. So when Ulysses passed Jupiter, it didn’t see anything — no x-rays of any kind — simply because Jupiter’s emissions are beyond the detection capabilities of the instruments it had at the time.

The details of the discovery were described in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.

