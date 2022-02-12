NASA’s first telescope images

NASA revealed this Friday (11) the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, which recently went into operation. The photo of the 18 white dots on a dark background might not look like much next to the bright, colorful nebulae and galaxies we’re used to seeing, but it’s an important first step for the equipment.

The photo is the result of a test by Nircam (Near Infrared Camera), the main instrument responsible for recording the images that the telescope will observe in its next years of operation. The positioning of the dots reveals the complex alignment movement of the mirrors that form the camera.

To test Nircam’s ability to photograph distant objects in space, NASA engineers pointed the telescope at HD 84406, a large, bright star with no nearby visible neighbors such as planets or other stars, located 258 light-years away. distance from Earth.

Over the course of 25 hours, Webb was pointed at 156 different positions where astronomers predicted the star should be. The 18 dots, in fact, are that same star, reflected in the 18 mirrors that make up the Webb’s camera.

According to NASA, the photo released is just one of 1,560 images recorded by Webb during this process, which together form a mosaic of more than 2 billion pixels. The image of the 18 dots is a cutout of the center of this mosaic, and it’s crucial for scientists to understand how Webb’s camera is working.

Each dot in the image, identified by the segment that photographed it, including those on the ‘wings’ of the telescope Image: Disclosure / NASA

“Now, as Webb is still adjusting focus, you can think of it as an 18-eyed creature looking in 18 different directions,” NASA explained in Friday’s announcement. a bigger dot [na foto] indicates that the segment that photographed the star at that position has the most unadjusted focus. A stretched out dot, looking like a pancake, indicates that the mirror that photographed you is tilted, and needs to be positioned correctly.

“Over the next few weeks, our team will align and adjust the focus of each of these 18 points, then stack the points on top of each other to form a single point — a unified image of all 18 Webb mirrored segments,” he explained. to NASA.

From there, the images recorded by Webb should be clearer, more detailed and beautiful, like those of the Hubble Space Telescope, for example.

“The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of imaging and aligning the telescope are going. We were very happy to see the light reaching Nircam,” said Marcia Rieke, researcher responsible for the Webb camera. and professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona.

selfie time

NASA also released a “selfie” taken by the space telescope while observing space. The photo was captured by a special lens inside Nircam made specifically to monitor the alignment of the 18 mirrors that make up the Webb’s camera.

‘Selfie’ taken by the James Webb telescope while taking its first photos from space Image: Disclosure / NASA

The brightest hexagon in the image is the mirror that was photographing the star HD 84406 during the alignment experiment. The photo served for the scientists followed the positioning of each of them.

According to NASA, this configuration is not used during scientific operations and is for “engineering and alignment purposes” only.