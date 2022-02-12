NATO points to ‘real risk’ of armed conflict

The Secretary General of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, again warned today of the “real risk of a new armed conflict” in Europe, during a visit to an Alliance military base, located in Romania.

Stoltenberg considers that the risk of an armed conflict is due to the increase in the number of Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine.

“The number of Russian soldiers increases, while the warning deadlines [para um possível conflito] decrease,” Stoltenberg warned at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base in southeastern Romania, near the Black Sea. Westerners have been weeks accusing Moscow of preparing a military aggression against Ukraine.

A thousand American troops sent by Washington as reinforcements are due to arrive in Romania this week to consolidate the Alliance’s eastern flank.

See this news, analysis by Jamil Chade and more on UOL News:

Other scenarios other than an invasion of Ukraine are also contemplated, he added, such as “attempts to overthrow the Kiev government or hybrid cyberattacks”.

“At the same time, there is no certainty, so we continue to ask Russia to de-escalate and to participate in a political dialogue with NATO,” the Alliance chief added during a press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The official said that NATO was “concerned” by this “concentration of troops, accompanied by threatening rhetoric on the part of Russia” and highlighted the “unity” of the allies and their determination to react.

“That’s why the presence of NATO troops in Romania is so important,” said Stoltenberg.

“We face the most serious crisis since the fall of the Iron Curtain”, launched in turn Iohannis, denouncing “Russia’s strategy of intimidation”.

Dozens of American troop transport tanks, which were previously stationed in Germany, arrived in Romania in the last 36 hours, en route to the Mihail Kogalniceanu base.

However, the Russian ambassador to Bucharest, Valery Kuzumin, said on Wednesday that the only thing these military mobilizations do is “rekindle the fire” and “contribute to an escalation of tensions”. A day later, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned him.

Romania, a member of the Atlantic Alliance since 2004, is home to 900 American, 140 Italian and 250 Polish soldiers.

Ukrainian authorities on Friday played down the statements of US President Joe Biden, urging his fellow citizens to leave this country due to the risk of a Russian invasion.

“There is nothing new in this statement,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Days ago, the Ukrainian government already considered Washington’s decision to evacuate its diplomatic personnel to be exaggerated.

“We know the position of the United States, which has made this kind of statement before,” Kuleba told reporters.

“They have already started to evacuate part of their embassy staff and family members. This statement does not show any radical change in the situation,” he added.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden urged US citizens to “leave now” due to the alleged threat posed by Russian forces.

*With AFP