‘Naughty grandpa’ is the first identified dead in Vila Cruzeiro | Rio de Janeiro

Published 02/11/2022 20:05

Rio – The drug dealer known as ‘Diguinho Vovô Travesso’ was the first identified dead in the operation by the military and federal highway police, carried out this Friday morning, in Vila Cruzeiro. The nickname refers to Rodrigo Gonçalves, 38 years old. According to a document from the community’s UPP (Pacifying Police Unit), he has seven criminal records referring to drug trafficking.

In total, eight men identified as traffickers were killed. The bodies are at the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and are being recognized by family members.

Operation

The joint operation was looking for drug trafficking leaders from Jacarezinho who might have fled to Vila Cruzeiro after the Integrated City program. The PRF was looking for members of a cargo theft gang. According to spokespersons for the institutions, the targets coincided.

The PRF communication coordinator in Rio, inspector Marcos Aguiar, considered the action successful and without collateral damage. Weapons were seized from the suspects killed in the action. “In today’s action, we recovered stolen vehicles, motorcycles, seven rifles, four pistols, fourteen grenades, stolen cargo such as smuggled cigarettes, marijuana and cocaine. The security forces had a lot of resistance,” he said.

The PM’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, pointed out that Chico Bento, the drug lord, used human shields to escape. “He used, once again, the stratagem of sacrificing poor young people, blacks and favelados with weapons in their hands so that they would serve as a shield for him and he could escape. It is a cowardly ploy.”