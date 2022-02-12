New chain that does not require adjustment arrives in Brazil on a R$ 122,500 motorcycle – 02/12/2022

One of the biggest inventions of recent years to make life easier for motorcyclists doesn’t involve superconductors and not a lot of electronics. It is a final drive chain for motorcycles that does not require adjustments and lubrication.

Created by the Italian manufacturer Regina and named M Endurance by BMW, the new chain now arrives in Brazil in the S 1000 RR 2022 that arrives here with the unprecedented color Gray Mineral and other changes, priced at R$ 122,500.

With chain links, pins and rollers coated with tetrahedrally amorphous carbon (ta-C), also known as industrial diamond, the chain requires no lubrication and periodic adjustments. Excellent news, after all, regulating and lubricating motorcycle chain is not one of the most pleasurable tasks in the experience of having a motorcycle.

In addition to requiring less maintenance, another benefit is that this type of coating offers a very low coefficient of friction which, according to BMW, reduces mechanical losses due to friction and wear, thus improving the performance of the German super sports car with 207 hp of maximum power. .

The chain has an “industrial diamond” coating that, in addition to requiring less maintenance, reduces friction and mechanical losses. Image: Disclosure

Regarding durability, the practical and laboratory tests carried out by the manufacturer Regina showed that the new chain has a useful life equivalent, if not longer, than a conventional and regularly lubricated sealed chain.

What has changed on the 2022 S 1000 RR

In addition to the practical and innovative chain of final gear, the S 1000 RR 2022 brings other changes. The most significant of these, undoubtedly, was the adoption of the M Chassis, previously sold as an option in the M and M Carbon packages.

Common on competition bikes and MotoGP prototypes, in short, the M Chassis allows you to change the balance and rear shock attachment to an even more refined configuration in the quest for more performance on the tracks.

BMW S 1000 RR 2022 has new chassis that allows fine adjustment of balance and rear shock Image: Disclosure

For the rest, the model kept the four-cylinder engine, 1,000 cc, capable of producing 207 hp of maximum power at 13,500 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 11,000 rpm. The six-speed gearbox with Shift Assistant Pro allows for gear changes without the need to engage the clutch.

Packed with electronics, the German supersport still offers four riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race -, in addition to Pro Mode, an option that offers three additional riding settings to accelerate on the tracks.

The BMW S 1000 RR 2022 in the new Mineral Gray color is already in stores with a suggested price of R$ 122,500 and has a R$ 5,000 cashback, which can be used in accessories and original lifestyle items from the brand. The “M” and “M Carbon” versions are also on sale with prices ranging from R$146,500 to R$158,500.