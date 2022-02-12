New Jeep Renegade: model sells more than 5,000 units in less than 24 hours – 02/11/2022

Jeep seems to be happy with the arrival of the 2022 Renegade and its acceptance in the market. The brand announced that, in about 5 hours, it managed to sell more than 5 thousand units of the model, which has just undergone its first deep restyling.

According to the brand, 5,012 units were exact, which is the equivalent of 17 cars per minute in 5 hours.

It is worth remembering that, after problems with the delivery of the Fiat Pulse in the pre-sale and price increases that did not spare the first buyers, the brand announced during the launch the number of models available without a possible increase.

Renegade 2022: prices and versions

sport: BRL 123,990

Longitude: BRL 138,990

Series: BRL 163,290

Trailhawk: BRL 163,290

Jeep has reserved 11,500 units that will have their launch price guaranteed and has given the deadlines for the delivery of these units. That is, according to the brand’s forecast, there are only 6,488 copies left with the launch price yet to be sold.

These 11,500 were divided into three lots. The initial one will have 4,500 units, aimed at customers who looked for the old Renegade in stores and agreed to make a pre-booking of waiting for the new one, with billing between February and March.

The second batch will have 2,500 units, with sales between March and April, while the third, also with 4,500 vehicles, will arrive by April 30th.

The New Renegade 2022 hits stores with four versions: Sport, Longitude, S Series and Trailhawk. In addition to the restyling, all versions now use only the 1.3 turboflex engine up to 185 hp and 27.5 mkgf, retiring the 1.8 flex and leaving the 2.0 turbodiesel only for Compass and Commander.

For the Sport and Longitude versions, the transmission is a six-speed automatic with 4×2 traction, while the other variants have a nine-speed automatic transmission with an on-demand 4×4 all-wheel drive system and electronic differential lock.

