New Jeep Renegade sells over 5,000 units in just five hours

Jeep do Brasil is celebrating an incredible feat of the new Renegade, in just five hours from the start of sales of its 2022 line, 5,012 units of the model were sold, that is, more than a thousand cars per hour. Launched yesterday, the new Jeep Renegade received in all versions the new 1.3 turbo flex T270 engine – Sport, Longitude, S Series and Trailhawk.

It is worth mentioning that the Renegade has a six-speed automatic transmission in versions with 4×2 traction (Sport and Longitude) and a nine-speed automatic gearbox in 4×4 traction with differential lock (S Series and Trailhawk).

Externally, the Jeep Renegade features a new design of lanterns, headlights and grille, as well as new front and rear bumpers, as well as new wheels according to each version.

The model was also safer, as standard on all versions, the New Jeep Renegade stability and traction control, ramp start assistant, multimedia system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, Full LED headlights, autonomous braking alarm, maintenance alert and lane assist, fatigue detector, license plate reader and six airbags.

“The Renegade has a history of almost seven years in the heart of Brazilians and is of great importance for the Jeep brand in Brazil, as it was the first to be produced at our factory in Goiana. However, such a beloved and successful product also needs to evolve even to maintain its place, and so we launched a New Jeep Renegade that is more modern, capable and efficient than ever before. We are very happy with this initial result and we know that the novelties we have brought are marking yet another new chapter in the winning trajectory of this model”comments Alexandre Aquino, Brand Jeep director for Latin America.

Photos: Jeep Renegade S Series