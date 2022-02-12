new payments start this Monday, 14

Since its creation in November last year, the Brazil aidwhich replaced Bolsa Família, has been helping around 14.5 million Brazilian families who were already served by the former program.

See also: Auxílio Brasil will have new transfers from next Monday

The first benefit payment in 2022 was finalized last week. Around 17 million families were served, and the Federal Government has already announced the dates of the next payments.

The program, which replaced the former Bolsa Família, began with 14.5 million families, and then added another 3 million, totaling more than 17 million families served in the country.

In addition to being registered with CadÚnico, Auxílio Brasil has some rules for people to benefit from this program. Check out:

Families in extreme poverty: the monthly family income per capita (per person) cannot be greater than R$ 105;

Families in poverty: the monthly family income per capita must be between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210;

Families in emancipation rule: families already participating in the program, whose income has exceeded the value of the poverty line (R$ 200), will remain in Auxílio Brasil for another 2 years, provided that the monthly family income per capita does not exceed twice and half the value of the poverty line, that is, R$ 500.

In the month of February, payments start on the 14th and continue until the 25th. The first to receive will be those who have their registration number ending with number 1, and on the 25th they will receive registrations with ending 0.

To remain in the program, families must meet certain requirements, such as:

School-aged children and adolescents (between 6 and 15 years old) must have at least 85% attendance in classes;

Those aged between 16 and 17 must have at least 75% school attendance;

Children under 7 years of age must have their vaccines up to date and must attend the health center to monitor and monitor their growth;

Pregnant women in the family must attend prenatal consultations and participate in educational activities offered by the Ministry of Health on breastfeeding and healthy eating;

Women from 14 to 44 years of age need gynecological follow-up.

The benefit has a minimum payment equivalent to R$ 400. However, the amount can be increased as soon as the family fits into the other allowances offered by the program.