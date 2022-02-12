New planet near the closest star to the Sun is discovered; find out how – 02/11/2022

Astronomers have detected evidence of a new planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to us after the Sun. This is the third ever discovered revolving around it and the lightest, at one-quarter the mass of Earth. One of them is believed to harbor life.

“This discovery shows us that our closest neighbor star seems to have a number of interesting planets in its orbit, within reach of further studies and future explorations”, explains João Faria, a researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics and Space Sciences, in Portugal, and leader of the study published yesterday (10) in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The exoplanet (planet outside the Solar System) was named “Proxima d”. It orbits its star at “only” four million km — less than a tenth of the distance between Mercury and the Sun; a year there (time to go all the way around) is just five Earth days. It is believed to be rocky, like Earth and Mars, for example.

A red dwarf, one-eighth the mass of our Sun (yellow dwarf), Proxima Centauri lies about 4.2 light years (40 trillion kilometers) from Earth in the Constellation Centaur.

The other two exoplanets found in the system are: Proxima b, with an orbit of 11 Earth days and a mass comparable to that of our planet; and Proxima c, the largest and farthest, with an estimated orbital period of 5.2 years and six times the mass of Earth.

Proxima b is the only one that is in the so-called “habitable zone”, with conditions to harbor liquid water.

How was it detected?

Exoplanets, because they are so far away, cannot be observed directly by us, through optical instruments. To find them, motion detection and light spectrum technologies are needed.

For example, by observing Proxima Centauri with these instruments, it is possible to identify changes in brightness and gravitational interactions that indicate that an object is passing the star at constant intervals, indicating the orbit of a planet.

Proxima b was discovered a few years ago with the help of HARPS (High Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher), mounted on the La Silla telescope at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile — dedicated to the discovery of exoplanets.

More recently, in 2020, astronomers made further observations to confirm the existence of Proxima b, using a new, higher-precision instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT), also at ESO: the ESPRESSO (Echelle SPectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations or Echelle spectrograph for rocky exoplanets and stable spectroscopic observations).

In the process, the researchers detected a very weak signal, consistent with an object in orbit for five days. Because it is so subtle, it took a lot of follow-up observations to confirm that it was a repeating cycle of an orbiting planet – not natural alterations of the parent star itself.

“I was very excited about the challenge of detecting such a weak signal and discovering an exoplanet so close to Earth,” says Faria. “This result shows that the radial velocity technique has the potential to reveal a population of light planets, like our own, that must be the most abundant in our galaxy and that could potentially host life as we know it.”

Proxima d is the lightest exoplanet ever found by the radial velocity method — which detects the displacement of a star caused by a planet’s orbit.

Proxima d’s gravity effect is small compared to its siblings, causing Proxima Centauri to move back and forth at about 40 centimeters per second (1.44 km/h). The Earth, by comparison, produces a speed of 9 centimeters per second (0.32 km/h) on the Sun.

The other technique for detecting an exoplanet is the transit method, which reveals “blinks” in the star’s brightness as the object passes in front. The search for other alien planets will be complemented by ESO’s huge modern Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), currently under construction in the Atacama Desert. As of 2027, it should be our biggest eye in the sky.

*With information from the ESO website.