New Renegade 2022: facelift and new engine please, and Jeep sells 5 thousand units in just 5 hours – FMOTORS

It seems that the facelift and the update on the new engine Jeep Renegade It worked and received approval from consumers. the version 2022 of the car was officially launched this Thursday (10), and, according to the brand, in just five hours, the SUV sold 5,012 units. There are almost 17 cars sold per minute.





By comparison, to give you an idea, during the entire month of January, Jeep sold 4,999 Renegade units.

“If it were possible to sell everything we sold yesterday at once, it would already be among the three best-selling cars in the country in a month, with only half a day of sales”, says Jeep’s Director of Commercial Operations for Brazil, Everton Kurdejak. Also according to Jeep, the expectation is to receive more than 25,000 customers at all Jeep dealerships in Brazil.

The new Renegade arrives without diesel engine option. With a new T270 turbo flex engine in all versions, the vehicle has more off-road capability, more safety, technology and performance and design evolutions.

From the outside, the changes were subtle. New headlights and grille design, as well as new front and rear bumpers.

The 2022 line also brought a new version: the S Series 4×4 with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Prices for all of Brazil, except the states of São Paulo and Paraíba:





– New Jeep Renegade Sport T270 Turbo Flex AT6 – R$ 123,990

– New Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 Turbo Flex AT6 – R$ 138,990

– New Jeep Renegade S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 – R$ 163,290

– New Jeep Renegade Trailhawk T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 – R$ 163,290

Prices for the state of São Paulo:



– New Jeep Renegade Sport T270 Turbo Flex AT6 – R$ 128,115

– New Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 Turbo Flex AT6 – R$ 143,615

– New Jeep Renegade S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 – R$ 168,723

– New Jeep Renegade Trailhawk T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 – R$ 168,723

Prices for the state of Paraíba:



– New Jeep Renegade Sport T270 Turbo Flex AT6 – R$ 127,583

– New Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 Turbo Flex AT6 – R$ 143,018

– New Jeep Renegade S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 – R$ 168,022

– New Jeep Renegade Trailhawk T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 – R$ 168,022

