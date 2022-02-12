new rule can be good?

The CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) stirred up the market for real estate investment funds (FIIs) by signaling a possible change in the rules on income distribution. According to analysts, funds of funds and paper funds are the ones that would suffer the most. The change may oblige you to pay tax in some cases and cause a longer interval in the frequency of receiving dividends.

Despite saying that there will be greater instability in the FIIs’ quotas, experts heard by the UOL say that clarification of the matter will be positive for investors because it will make the application more transparent. See below.

What made the CVM open this issue

According to market professionals, the topic had already been discussed since 2014, when the CVM asked the fund managers Maxi Income because they were distributing dividends even though they were making a loss at the end of the year. The CVM has the power to ask these questions because it is the government agency responsible for the capital markets in the country.

THE Maxi Renda, managed by BTG Pactual, is one of the largest real estate funds in the country. It has a book value of R$ 2.3 billion, the value of shares on the Stock Exchange (MXFR11) currently at R$ 2.1 billion, with trades of R$ 3.8 million per day, bringing together 489 thousand shareholders. This represents almost one third of all shareholders who buy and sell shares of funds on the B3 Exchange.

THE BTG Pactual claims that it follows the rule, in this case, Law 8,668/1993, which determines that real estate funds must pay quota holders at least 95% of cash profit – that is, the gain between what goes into revenue and what goes out in expenditure.

The debate between CVM and the Maxi Income has continued since then, through exchanges of communiqués, judgments and appeals between the two sides.

Throughout this period, the Maxi Income continued to make a loss on the balance sheet each year and still pay dividends. From 2014 to 2020 there were seven years of accumulated losses – with the distribution of dividends always exceeding the distributable profit of the current year.

In the final sum, according to CVM data, the fund distributed R$ 267.5 million to shareholders, but the distributable net income in this period had been R$ 75.1 million.

During the analysis of the fund’s periodic documentation, sent to this CVM, we found that the fund has been distributing, since 2014, earnings to shareholders in amounts substantially higher than the profits earned in the current year plus retained earnings.

Luiz Alfredo Rangel, analyst at the Superintendence of Securitization Supervision (SSE), and Bruno de Freitas Gomes, superintendent of the SSE, in a letter to the CVM on 2/17/21

Why the CVM made this decision

The CVM then determined this year that the distribution of dividends in real estate funds must be based only on accounting profit. According to the entity, it is necessary to make clear to shareholders and other market investors the real situation of each fund.

As Luiz Alfredo Rangel and Bruno de Freitas Gomes wrote, “generous income distributions, when improperly or incorrectly carried out”, can mislead new investors, in addition to “significantly affecting the assessment of the market value of funds traded in B3“.

Risk of having to pay tax

CVM members also say that transparency in the distribution of dividends is important so that investors do not find out later that they have tax to pay on the proceeds received.

In the understanding of the CVM, if there is no accumulated profit on the balance sheet, the fund is not distributing profits. In this case, the distribution would actually be an amortization. In other words, a reduction in the value of what exists within the portfolio.

And, in this case, the investor would have tax payable because the exemption only applies to portfolio dividends.

Amortization, by impacting the investor’s acquisition cost, affects the value of the capital gain at the time the shares are sold and, therefore, the basis for calculating the Income Tax due by the shareholders. In this regard, after analyzing this collegiate body, we will assess the need to communicate the case to the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil.

Luiz Alfredo Rangel and Bruno de Freitas Gomes, CVM

Impact on regular monthly income

Although all CVM analyzes on the matter are specifically related to the Maxi Income, the CVM has already warned that the understanding, if maintained, may apply to all funds in the same situation.

for professionals market, if this really becomes valid, some funds will have to change the way they distribute dividends.

One possibility will be to change the frequency of payments, which would be semi-annual or annual rather than monthly, they say.

According to Thiago Otuki, economist at the fiia real estate fund information platform, this alternative may work, but it would affect one of the main attractions of this application.

In the extreme, if the understanding that the asset value of the fund’s assets impacts the distribution of income is valid, this breaks one of the main pillars that attract investors to the FIIsthat is, this monthly flow, regular and relatively predictable.

Thiago Otukiclub fii

Funds that suffer the most

For market professionals, the real estate funds that will suffer the most if this understanding of the CVM is maintained and applies to everyone, would be funds funds of funds.

Hectare managing partner Lucas Elmor, an expert in the sector, says that real estate funds from funds that invest in shares of other real estate funds have much greater price variations than physical properties, which are part of brick funds.

According to him, the administrator of these funds would have to calculate, each month, the book value of the portfolio and, based on that, define whether there is net accounting profit or not, and only then, calculate and distribute the dividends.

From the tax point of view and from the operational point of view, it would be chaos.

Lucas Elmor, Hectare

The assets of paper funds, those that invest in real estate securities, such as CRIs (Receivables Real Estate Certificates), also show daily price fluctuations, but with less intensity than fund shares, says the manager of Fator Administração de Recursos, Rodrigo Possessed.

For Possenti, the assets of brick funds suffer less price volatility, but the distribution of dividends would also be affected. A possible loss in the portfolio caused by an equity revaluation would take longer to be reversed, he says.

Positive final result for the market

For professionals heard by the UOLif the CVM’s understanding is maintained, the investor needs to be prepared for a market adaptation phase, which can last for months.

Some funds will choose to keep the monthly distribution, but may charge higher administration fees to cover higher operating costs.

Other funds may opt for semi-annual distribution to maintain earnings-based dividends and avoid the possibility that the payment will be classified as amortization.

Regardless of the decision, at the end of this film we will have a positive thing that will be standardization, a better understanding of what has to be done. It will become clearer what is still with fragmented understanding.

Rodrigo Possenti, from Fator Gestão de Recursos

Even if in the short term this can generate insecurity and doubts, the definition of this theme is justifiable and positive, because the rule of the game, being clear, favors everyone: investor and manager.

Lucas Elmor, Hectare Capital

Twist in the next chapters?

The final decision on the matter was postponed, after BTG Pactual submitted a request for suspension of the decision for further analysis – which was accepted by the CVM.

Market professionals highlighted a factor that could change the vote at the CVM.

One of the four members of the collegiate – formed by the president and three other directors – left the body last December. And he cast precisely the vote that defined the November decision. Fernando Galdi was replaced by Otto Lobo.

Alexandre Rangel, who voted in favor of BTG Pactual’s arguments, remains on the collegiate.

Sought, the CVM said that it only manifests itself on the matter in official documents and notes.

When contacted by the report, BTG Pactual declined to comment on the matter.