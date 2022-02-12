Nicole Silveira is Brazil’s best on ice in the history of the Winter Olympics | winter Olympics

The record did not come. But Nicole Silveira can be proud of a still historic 13th place in Beijing 2022. This Saturday, the first Brazilian to compete in skeleton at the Games became the owner of the best result of the sport in Latin America, of Brazil in the sports of ice and the second best in the country in the Winter Olympics, behind only the snowboarder Isabel Clark ninth place in the Turin Games, in Italy, in 2006.

– If my coach said four years ago that I would be 13th, I would laugh. (…) I never saw myself being in such a position. I’ve always played sports, I’ve always had big goals. But never this big. Very proud and grateful-he said, in an interview with sportv2.

Nicole clocked 4:10.48 at the Yanqing Track Sports Center in her Olympic debut. She gained three positions from the third to the fourth descent, counting, among others, with a mistake made by her girlfriend, the Belgian Kim Meylemans. Germany took the gold with Hannah Neise (4min07s62). Australian Jaclyn Narracott won silver (4min08s24), and Dutch Kimberley Bos (4min08s46) won bronze.

Nicole’s Descents in Beijing

1st: 1min02s58 (+0s55)

2nd: 1min02s95 (+0s76)

3rd: 1min02s55 (+1s11)

4th: 1min02s40 (+2s86)

Total: 4min10s48

Even with only five years in skeleton, Nicole arrived in Beijing surrounded by expectations for six gold medals in the Copa América and good results in World Cup stages, pointing to a real possibility of finishing the Olympics in the top 10. The first training sessions at the Center Yanqing Track Sports were even more encouraging: he even set the fourth fastest time on one of the descents, placing fifth in the session.

In skeleton, sliders make four descents, two per day. The times for all heats are added together, and the lowest aggregate time wins. On the first day, she finished the sum of her first two runs in 14th place, with a total time of 2:05.53.

This Sunday, the first step was to finish the third run in the top 20 to advance to the final. As the order was according to the classification until then, the Brazilian was the 14th to descend on the course. The track was very fast and 18 athletes set their best times. Nicole was one of them, but she made a small mistake in turn 2 and another in the transition from turn 10 to 11. She nailed 1min02s55, with 3min08s08 in the sum, dropping to 15th place.

On the fourth and final descent, the order was reversed by classification. Thus, the Brazilian was the sixth to enter the track. She made the best of four descents in Beijing, with 1min02s40, adding 4min10s48 in total and losing a position to Italian Valentina Margaglio. In the sequence, however, Nicole gained three positions thanks to mistakes made by Alina Tararychenkova, from the Russian Olympic Committee, the Chinese Yuxi Li and the Belgian Kim Meylemans, girlfriend of the gaucho, who would finish only in 18th position.

The 13th place guaranteed Nicole as the owner of the best result in the history of Brazil in ice sports, surpassing the 19th of Fabiana Santos and Sally da Silva in the women’s bobsled in Sochi 2014, and the second best in the history of the country in the Winter Olympics, beating Isabel Clark’s 14th in the snowboard cross also at Sochi 2014.

Born in Rio Grande, Rio Grande do Sul, Nicole has lived in Calgary, Canada for 20 years. She practiced nine different sports before dedicating herself fully to skeleton, being Brazil’s pioneer in the Games now in Beijing. As if the athlete’s routine wasn’t stressful enough, she works as a nurse on a seasonal basis, with hospital shifts during the northern hemisphere’s summer months.

Podium has Germany, Australia and Holland

Among the favorites, there were not many changes of position. But Dutch Kimberley Bos took the position of German Tina Hermann and secured bronze, the first Dutch skeleton medal in history. Jaclyn Narracott took silver (4min08s24) and also put Australia on the sports map, while Hannah Neise secured the German favoritism and took the gold with 4min07s62.

