Nubank shares rise 36%, is it time to buy or sell?

Nubank’s shares packed a sequence of highs in recent days. After touching a low of US$ 6.75 on January 28, the last five trading sessions have accumulated a high of 45.92%, closing this Wednesday (9) at US$ 10.20.

Yesterday (10), BTG lowered its recommendation for the bank from “neutral” to “sell”, and the price target from $10 to $8.5.

Thus, experts explain that despite the good performance of the shares of incumbent banks until then, investors and market agents are increasingly concerned about the worsening of the credit cycle, especially for unsecured consumer loans.

“With emergency lines of credit such as revolving credit cards and overdrafts already returning to pre-covid levels, along with recent signs of deteriorating asset quality in some banks’ earnings, the credit cycle could indeed worsen,” says the statement. BTG.

The report points out that, even though Nubank’s credit card delinquency has remained stable in recent years, the institution is not free from the ups and downs of the credit cycle.

“As 100% of Nubank’s loan portfolio is unsecured [cartões de crédito e empréstimos pessoais] and its customer base is younger and lower income, it seems very unlikely that the challenger will not feel the pressure.”

In addition, BTG does not consider that Nubank is growing irresponsibly. Recently, the institution’s chief financial officer told a meeting that he already expects a deterioration in asset quality, with defaults perhaps even higher than before the pandemic.

“If conditions deteriorate further, we believe that management would accept to be more conservative in credit origination, as it correctly did after the first wave of lockdowns that started in March 2020. Therefore, we do not believe that Nubank wants to grow at all costs , as some market agents interpreted David Vélez’s recent comments”.

Image: Nubank blog.