Oatmeal is good for what? Check out 7 health benefits of cereal

Have a diet rich in grains and cereals it is essential for the proper functioning of the intestine, so it is important to look for ways to include ingredients such as oatmeal in your recipes. In addition to being good for your gastrointestinal health, oats are a powerful and healthy food for other reasons. Check out the benefits of oatmeal below:

1. Helps in the weight loss process

If you need to lose weight for some reason, betting on recipes with oatmeal is a way to help with weight loss, as this ingredient is rich in fiber, which makes you feel full. Oatmeal itself is not a low-calorie product, but it is entirely possible to consume it in moderate amounts.

2. Helps to increase lean mass gain

Want to gain muscle mass? In addition to doing physical activities, it is important to take care of food, so oatmeal is a great choice. Rich in plant-based proteins, this ingredient helps your muscles recover after a workout and also provides other important nutrients such as iron and B vitamins.

3. It’s good for the skin

You must have seen some oatmeal moisturizers or soaps, right? This has to do with the fact that oatmeal balances the pH of the skin, decreasing inflammatory processes and even itching.

4. Great source of energy

Oats have complex carbohydrates, which are those that are absorbed more slowly by the body. This type of carbohydrate is ideal for the body to have energy for longer and not suffer from blood glucose spikes. A fruit with oatmeal before a hard workout is a strategic and smart snack.

5. Prevents intestinal cancer

Because it is rich in fiber, oatmeal improves the quality of bacteria present in the intestine, prevents constipation and helps in the elimination of toxins from the body. All this helps to decrease the chances of developing bowel cancer.

Did you see how oatmeal is really good for health? The best part of all this is that it is extremely easy to incorporate this ingredient into your diet. Next time you go to the market, don’t forget to buy oatmeal!

important message: All diet and menu recommendations should only be made by a nutritionist. Our texts are intended just to inform what are the main health benefits of some ingredients. None of this, however, replaces a consultation with a nutritionist or a nutritionist.