Old woman’s body found in chair two years after her death shocks Italy

Almost 40% of people over 75 in Italy live alone and the same number say they have no one to turn to in case of need, according to official figures (AFP/TIZIANA FABI) (TIZIANA FABI)

The death of a 70-year-old woman, whose body was discovered mummified in a chair more than two years after her death, shocked Italy this week, reigniting the debate over the loneliness of the elderly.

Marinella Beretta, who had no close relatives, was found on Friday at her home in Prestino, near Lake Como in Lombardy, northern Italy.

The old woman’s mummified remains were discovered by police, who went to the scene after being alerted to the risk of falling trees in her garden. Neighbors hadn’t seen her in at least two and a half years, according to local media reports.

“What happened to Marinella Beretta in Como, loneliness, oblivion, hurts our consciences,” Italian Minister of the Family, Elena Bonetti, reacted on Monday in a Facebook post.

“A community that wants to be united has a duty to remember life. We must stop limiting our horizons to the private sphere and re-establish the bonds that unite us (…) No one should be left alone,” he wrote.

In Italy, nearly 40% of people over 75 live alone, according to a 2018 report by the National Institute of Statistics (Istat). That same percentage has no relatives or friends to turn to if they need to.

Beretta was the “embodiment of solitude,” columnist Massimo Gramellini wrote on the front page of Il Corriere della Sera, the country’s largest circulation newspaper, on Tuesday.

“Many of us still have memories of the great families of rural Italy. Now the modern family has shrunk (…) People die alone. And we live alone, which is almost worse,” he said.

Beretta’s neighbors thought she had moved because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit Italy in early 2020. Police found nothing in the house that would suggest a suspicious death. Burial costs are paid by the municipality of Prestino.

“Marinella’s mysterious invisible life behind the closed door of her home teaches us a terrible lesson. The great sadness is not that they didn’t notice her death. It’s that they didn’t notice that she was alive,” highlighted the Roman newspaper Il Messaggero.

AFP