Ômicron acquired resistance to the last monoclonal antibody, indicates study

Subvariant BA.2 proved to be able to circumvent sotrovimab, the only artificial antibody that was still effective to treat Covid; drug manufacturer questions the result; understand what this can mean for the pandemic

In the work, published by scientists at Columbia University, in the USA, the two subvariants of Ômicron (BA.1, the most common, and the more recent BA.2) were tested with 19 monoclonal antibodies – including experimental types, which are not yet available. in the market. The subvariant BA.2 showed itself resistant to all monoclonal antibodies currently used against Covid-19 – including GlaxoSmithKline’s sotrovimab, the only one that maintained efficacy against BA.1.

The monoclonal antibodies are designed and produced in the laboratory from a single cell, infinitely cloned (hence the name “monoclonal”). Unlike natural antibodies, which are “polyclonal” (slightly different from each other), monoclonal antibodies are made up of identical proteins – which makes them especially susceptible to mutations in the virus.

In late January, the US FDA revoked the licenses to use of bamlanivimab, etesevimab, casirivimab and imdevimab against Covid-19 – as all of them had their effectiveness compromised by the mutations present in Ômicron. All that’s left is Glaxo’s sotrovimab – which now, according to data from Columbia University, may also lose its usefulness.

Monoclonal antibodies are expensive (Regen-COV, which is the most widely used of these and contains casirivimab and imdevimab, costs $2,000 a dose in the United States) and can only be given in a hospital. Therefore, they end up only being used in patients whose Covid is already at a more advanced stage. These factors end up reducing the availability and effectiveness of these drugs (which were released by Anvisa and are available in Brazil).

In this respect, monoclonals are totally different from antivirals such as molnuvirapir, from MSD lab, and Paxlovid, from Pfizer, which are administered orally, at home, shortly after a Covid diagnosis – and, when widely available, could change the dynamics of the pandemic. Monoclonal antibodies are not tools for mass use. MThey were the first scientifically proven treatment against Covid, and they continued to be crucial in the treatment of the disease.

Now, they may be lagging behind: they can only be used again against the coronavirus when the pharmaceutical industry creates new monoclonal antibodies. One of them is bebtelovimab, which is under development by the Lilly laboratory. It was tested in the Columbia University study, and it remained potent against BA.2. The drug has not yet been approved, but the US government has already signed a contract with the laboratory to purchase up to 1.1 million doses of the product.

In early December, a few days after Omicron appeared, scientists discovered that it had two subvariants, BA.1 and BA.2. Initially, BA.1 dominated the wave of infections – it was the one that spread globally and made Ômicron the dominant one. But at the end of January, BA.2 started to spread more strongly in some European countries.

It usually works like a second wave of Ômicron, which starts to rise after BA.1 has spread enough in a certain place and infected many people (which makes it difficult to spread, since those infected acquire some degree of immunity). In Israel, there was confirmed cases of people who have caught BA.1 and then were reinfected by BA.2.

Shortly after the publication of the Columbia University study, the American company Vir Biotechnology, which developed sotrovimab together with Glaxo, spoke in the opposite direction: it said that its own tests indicated that the product continues to work against subvariant BA.2 — and promised to publish the results next week.