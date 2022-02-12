Only one regional in BH has not yet surpassed the volume of rainfall for February – Gerais

BH already has eight of the nine regions at geological risk (photo: Arte Civil Defense BH)

Eight of the nine regional offices in Belo Horizonte have already exceeded rainfall for the entire month of February in 11 days. Only Barreiro has not yet surpassed this mark. So far, it has rained 172.4mm (95.0%), according to the Municipal Civil Defense. The climatological mean for this month is estimated at 181.4 mm.

Venda Nova continues to be the region with the highest volume of rain in recent days, with 330.8mm (182.4%); followed by the Center-South Region, with 247.8mm (136.6%); North with 241.4mm (133.1%); Pampulha with 234.6mm (129.3%); Northwest with 223.2mm (123.0%); West with 215.2mm (118.6%); Northeast with 211.4mm (116.5%); and East with 200.4mm (110.5%).

Also according to the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte, only the northern region of the city is not at geological risk. With the rains of the last few hours, the number of regionals on alert increased from five to eight.

Due to the rains and the sodden soil in the city, part of a house collapsed at dawn in Bairro Aparecida. One resident was rescued unharmed.

BH residents can receive all Civil Defense alerts by phone. To register, simply send a text message with the zip code of your street to the number 40199 and a confirmation message will be sent afterwards. The service is free of charge.