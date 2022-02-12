Pacheco creates a commission of jurists to update the impeachment law; Lewandowski will be president | Politics

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), created this Friday (11) a commission of jurists that will prepare a draft “update” of the impeachment law, which is from 1950 .

The impeachment law defines which are the crimes of responsibility and regulates the process of judgment of the authority that incurs in these practices. In addition to the President of the Republic, ministers of State, ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Attorney General of the Republic may be included.

The collegiate will be composed of 11 members and will be chaired by STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski. In 2016, the magistrate presided over the trial session of the Senate that determined the impeachment of former PT president Dilma Rousseff.

The minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) Antonio Anastasia will also be part of the group. He was a senator in 2016 and served as rapporteur for Dilma’s impeachment in the Senate.

In an article published in the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, in October 2021, Ricardo Lewandowski stated that the current legislation on impeachment is “old” and said that “gaps and inaccuracies end up making the head of state an easy prey to the volatility of congressional moods”.

In the article, Lewandowski points out as a weakness of the law the possibility for any citizen to file a complaint, which, if filed for dismissal, will not generate consequences for the author. The minister also maintains that many crimes provided for in the impeachment law were vaguely typified.

In addition, for Lewandowski, the “most serious” defect of the legislation is that it does not guarantee the accused the “right to the adversary system and to ample defense, with the scope guaranteed by the Constitution” enacted in 1988, that is, 38 years after entry into impeachment law.

According to the act published in the “Diário do Senado Federal”, the following will be members of the commission:

Ricardo Lewandowski minister of the STF and president of the collegiate;

minister of the STF and president of the collegiate; Fabiane Pereira de Oliveira advisor to Lewandowski’s office and rapporteur for the group;

advisor to Lewandowski’s office and rapporteur for the group; Rogério Schietti Machado Cruz Minister of the STJ;

Minister of the STJ; Antonio Anastasia minister of the TCU and rapporteur for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff;

minister of the TCU and rapporteur for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff; Heleno Taveira Torres professor at the USP Law School;

professor at the USP Law School; Marcus Vinicius Furtado Coêlho lawyer and former president of the National Bar Association;

lawyer and former president of the National Bar Association; Luiz Fernando Bandeira de Mello Filho counselor of the National Council of Justice and secretary general of the Bureau of the Senate during Dilma’s impeachment;

counselor of the National Council of Justice and secretary general of the Bureau of the Senate during Dilma’s impeachment; Fabiano Augusto Martins Silveira legislative adviser to the Senate and former Minister of Transparency, Oversight and Control;

legislative adviser to the Senate and former Minister of Transparency, Oversight and Control; Maurício de Oliveira Campos Junior attorney;

attorney; Carlos Eduardo Frazao do Amaral lawyer and former secretary general of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE);

lawyer and former secretary general of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE); Gregory Assagra de Almeidaprosecutor of the Public Ministry of MG and PhD in Law from PUC-SP.

Once installed, the commission will have 180 days to complete the work. At the end of the term, the group must present a “preliminary bill”, which becomes a formal bill if it is filed by a senator.

From there, the text is processed as a normal project and will have to be approved by the Senate and the House. If that happens, the proposal goes to the President of the Republic for sanction.

The participation of jurists in the collegiate will not be remunerated. The logistical expenses for the functioning of the commission will be borne by the Senate, including transportation, accommodation, publications and other expenses necessary for the activities. Legislative consultants from the Senate will provide technical support to the work.

‘Outdated’ law and source of ‘instability’

In the act that created the commission of jurists, Rodrigo Pacheco stated that the legislation in force on the impeachment process “is outdated”.

The Senate president also says that problems in the law are “a source of institutional instability”.