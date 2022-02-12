Pacheco creates a commission of jurists to update the impeachment law; Lewandowski will be president | Politics

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), created this Friday (11) a commission of jurists that will prepare a draft “update” of the impeachment law, which is from 1950.
The impeachment law defines which are the crimes of responsibility and regulates the process of judgment of the authority that incurs in these practices. In addition to the President of the Republic, ministers of State, ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Attorney General of the Republic may be included.
The collegiate will be composed of 11 members and will be chaired by STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski. In 2016, the magistrate presided over the trial session of the Senate that determined the impeachment of former PT president Dilma Rousseff.
The minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) Antonio Anastasia will also be part of the group. He was a senator in 2016 and served as rapporteur for Dilma’s impeachment in the Senate.
Remember, in the video below, the moment when Lewandowski reads the sentence of Dilma’s impeachment in the plenary of the Senate:
Lewandoswski reads Dilma’s impeachment sentence
In an article published in the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, in October 2021, Ricardo Lewandowski stated that the current legislation on impeachment is “old” and said that “gaps and inaccuracies end up making the head of state an easy prey to the volatility of congressional moods”.
In the article, Lewandowski points out as a weakness of the law the possibility for any citizen to file a complaint, which, if filed for dismissal, will not generate consequences for the author. The minister also maintains that many crimes provided for in the impeachment law were vaguely typified.
In addition, for Lewandowski, the “most serious” defect of the legislation is that it does not guarantee the accused the “right to the adversary system and to ample defense, with the scope guaranteed by the Constitution” enacted in 1988, that is, 38 years after entry into impeachment law.
According to the act published in the “Diário do Senado Federal”, the following will be members of the commission:
- Ricardo Lewandowskiminister of the STF and president of the collegiate;
- Fabiane Pereira de Oliveiraadvisor to Lewandowski’s office and rapporteur for the group;
- Rogério Schietti Machado CruzMinister of the STJ;
- Antonio Anastasiaminister of the TCU and rapporteur for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff;
- Heleno Taveira Torresprofessor at the USP Law School;
- Marcus Vinicius Furtado Coêlholawyer and former president of the National Bar Association;
- Luiz Fernando Bandeira de Mello Filhocounselor of the National Council of Justice and secretary general of the Bureau of the Senate during Dilma’s impeachment;
- Fabiano Augusto Martins Silveiralegislative adviser to the Senate and former Minister of Transparency, Oversight and Control;
- Maurício de Oliveira Campos Juniorattorney;
- Carlos Eduardo Frazao do Amarallawyer and former secretary general of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE);
- Gregory Assagra de Almeidaprosecutor of the Public Ministry of MG and PhD in Law from PUC-SP.
Once installed, the commission will have 180 days to complete the work. At the end of the term, the group must present a “preliminary bill”, which becomes a formal bill if it is filed by a senator.
From there, the text is processed as a normal project and will have to be approved by the Senate and the House. If that happens, the proposal goes to the President of the Republic for sanction.
The participation of jurists in the collegiate will not be remunerated. The logistical expenses for the functioning of the commission will be borne by the Senate, including transportation, accommodation, publications and other expenses necessary for the activities. Legislative consultants from the Senate will provide technical support to the work.
‘Outdated’ law and source of ‘instability’
In the act that created the commission of jurists, Rodrigo Pacheco stated that the legislation in force on the impeachment process “is outdated”.
The Senate president also says that problems in the law are “a source of institutional instability”.
“Already pointed out [problemas] on several occasions by doctrine and jurisprudence as a source of institutional instability, thus demanding its complete review”, says the senator in the document.